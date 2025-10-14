Build a Zoo Fishing Deck guide

Build a Zoo is a tycoon simulator that requires players to hatch animal eggs and generate income over time. You can buy eggs from the conveyor belt at your base or catch fish eggs by casting the line from the deck. Over the past updates in the game, fish have gained a significant role in leveling you up. In the latest Season 2 update, the game has launched a new fish deck, accessible from the game lobby. You can enjoy special fishing events on this deck after small intervals.

This guide will teach you everything about the fishing deck inside the game.

How to unlock the Fishing Deck in Build a Zoo

To start fishing in the game, you must unlock the area ahead of the conveyor. This will unlock your first fishing rod, new baits to catch rarer eggs, and an area to place your eggs for hatching. Follow these steps to access this area:

As you enter the game, your first task is to buy your first egg and keep collecting money from the hatched animals.

Once you collect 5000 in-game currency, you can buy the fishing area.

You can catch your first egg once you complete the tutorial. The fishing rod will appear at the bottom of your screen, adjacent to the hammer.

The new area contains small ponds to place your fish eggs and hatch them into marine animals. At the start, you'll have six ponds, but you can unlock more using in-game currency.

Everything about the new Fishing Deck in Build a Zoo

After Update 27, players can fish anytime without any weather restrictions. There's a new deck with limited-time but frequent events. Here's everything new about the fishing deck in Build a Zoo:

Separate Fishing Deck

The new Fishing deck (Image via Roblox)

With the launch of Season 2 on October 11, 2025, the game has introduced a new fishing deck, accessible from the lobby. Here's everything about the new deck:

All the players in the lobby can access and catch eggs in this new deck.

Weather restrictions are no longer a hurdle; players can go fishing at any time they want.

You can catch eggs even when no event is active on the deck.

The rarer baits and rods enhance your chance of getting rare eggs.

The rarity of caught eggs can improve during the events.

Fishing events

Fishing during an event (Image via Roblox)

Events are exclusive to the new fishing deck. Every 10 minutes, a new event starts, running for a limited time. During the events, you have a greater chance to catch rarer and mutated eggs, which will grant you high-earning animals.

Players joining and grinding during the events have their own leaderboard showing the best player stats. The events run without any weather-based restrictions after the latest update.

FAQs for fishing deck in Build a Zoo

Do I have to wait for certain weather to go fishing in Build a Zoo?

No, the Season 2 update removed all weather restrictions. You can now fish anytime, even during snowy or sunny weather.

What kind of rewards can I earn from fishing events in Build a Zoo?

You can earn global leaderboard prizes and rare and event-limited fish eggs during the events.

Can all players access the Fishing Deck in Build a Zoo?

Yes, once you’ve unlocked the fishing area at your base, you can access and participate in the Fishing Deck activities.

How often do events appear on the Fishing Deck?

Events happen every 10 minutes and last for a short duration. You can join them immediately after they start.

