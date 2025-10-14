Anime Eternal Running Track Raid guide

Anime Eternal is an anime-based RPG where players tap to gain energy and inflict damage on enemies. In the game, raids are among the most important features for farming and scaling stats. Clearing waves inside these raid dungeons helps players earn rare items and tokens by defeating tough enemies. With Update 19 Part 2, a new Running Track Raid was added.

Completing this raid will grant players Running Track Coins, used to gain energy buffs.

This guide will teach you everything you need to know about this new raid.

What is the Running Track Raid in Anime Eternal?

Inside Running Track Raid (Image via Roblox)

The Running Track Raid was added in the game via Update 19 Part 2. In each wave, the raid allows players to run on an athletic track and destroy 100 hurdles with one HP. During this raid, hurdles are your enemies, and eliminating them all will promote you to the next wave. Here's everything about the raid:

Running Track Raid: Unlike other raids, this raid is accessible to everyone. During each wave, players must defeat 100 hurdles in three minutes. Players get to face 10 waves during each run.

Unlike other raids, this raid is accessible to everyone. During each wave, players must defeat 100 hurdles in three minutes. Players get to face 10 waves during each run. Running Track Coins: As you defeat each hurdle, you'll gain a running track coin. A total of 1,000 coins can be collected if you complete the raid once. It is similar to other tokens.

As you defeat each hurdle, you'll gain a running track coin. A total of 1,000 coins can be collected if you complete the raid once. It is similar to other tokens. Running Track Progression: As you collect enough coins, you can upgrade your energy boost by upgrading this progression. It is similar to other boosts and currently has only 10 levels.

As you collect enough coins, you can upgrade your by upgrading this progression. It is similar to other boosts and currently has only 10 levels. Running Track Raid Key: You can buy only one key daily. To purchase, you have to collect 2,000 exchange tokens. The key will be restocked every 24 hours.

How to play Running Track Raid in Anime Eternal

Using exchange tokens to buy the key (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to start playing this raid:

Teleport to dungeon one, available in the Earth City world.

As you spawn inside, you can spot the raid circle on the northeast corner of the entrance lobby.

To enter the raid, you have to buy the Running Track Raid Key from the exchange shop.

As you get the key, return to the raid banner and enter.

Each hurdle inside the dungeon has only one HP.

After finishing this raid, you can use the collected coins to upgrade running track progression and gain energy buffs.

Tips to dominate Running Track Raid in Anime Eternal

The running track is lengthy and is made to test your speed. Due to this, progressing faster can get challenging. Here are some tips to fast-track your progress:

Enhance your attack range

Attack Range potion in the inventory (Image via Roblox)

Increasing your range of attack will cover more area on the track. You can enhance your range by:

Upgrading your attack range from dungeon one.

Use your basic stat points to increase the attack range.

Using an attack range potion will enhance your attack range by +10 for 15 minutes.

Keep checking the essentials

To clear each wave, players will get four minutes. There are seven lanes on the athletic track, which makes it challenging to destroy each of them. To perform better, you can keep a check on these:

Keep tracking the time you have left to clear each wave.

Zoom out to check if any hurdle is left behind.

Check the enemy counter to track if any hurdle is left on the track.

FAQs for Running Track Raid in Anime Eternal

What is the Running Track Raid in Anime Eternal?

The Running Track Raid is a new raid dungeon introduced in Update 19 Part 2. In this raid, players must destroy 100 hurdles within a set time limit to progress through 10 waves.

Where can I find the Running Track Raid in Anime Eternal?

You can access the raid from Dungeon One in the Earth City world.

How do I enter the Running Track Raid in Anime Eternal?

To enter the raid, you must purchase a Running Track Raid Key from the Exchange Shop for 2,000 exchange tokens.

