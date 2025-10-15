Brainrot Tower: A beginner's guide 

Brainrot Tower is an obstacle course where you become a brainrot character and compete with others to reach the top. The game is a classic obby where you can unlock and play as your favorite brainrots while climbing upwards. Rare brainrots are hidden at secret spots throughout the tower, and you can find and defend them from others to claim until the spawn. Some brainrots may have special abilities such as flying, allowing you to fast-track your progress in the game.

This guide will help you understand everything about Brainrot Tower.

Entering the Brainrot Tower world

Clearing the main tower (Image via Roblox)

The game is developed by Rise Realm and offers a challenging obstacle course, but with a twist. You can unlock your favorite brainrots and troll others by pushing them or using a bat. Here's everything you should know before you start:

Free brainrot

After every five minutes, the game will give you a chance to claim a free brainrot. It will be randomly assigned to you.

Brainrot obby

Way towards a Brainrot Tower obby (Image via Roblox)

Inside the tower, there are several secret obbies, which can take you to rarer brainrots. These brainrots spawn every 10 minutes and can be claimed only once. During the obby, troll features can be unlocked by spending robux.

Brainrots with special abilities

There are several brainrots with special abilities, and here are some of the best in the game:

Bombini Guzzini can fly without any restrictions in the tower and can even pick up players to transport them. You can unlock it by completing the tower obby.

can fly without any restrictions in the tower and can even pick up players to transport them. You can unlock it by completing the tower obby. Bombardiro Crocodilo can also fly and push the players from the platform.

can also fly and push the players from the platform. Tung Tung Sahur can use its bat to damage and swing players into the air.

can use its bat to damage and swing players into the air. Svinino Bombondino can spawn bombs that burst after some time.

can spawn bombs that burst after some time. Boneca Ambalabu can become a tire and run faster than usual.

can become a tire and run faster than usual. Frigo Camello can freeze you at your place, using its ice.

can freeze you at your place, using its ice. Matteo spawns with a gun to shoot down other players.

Tips to dominate Brainrot Tower

To To To Sahur, a secret brainrot (Image via Roblox)

Take a look at some tips to dominate Brainrot Tower:

Always claim your free brainrot since it can grant you any character from the roster.

Keep looking for the hidden obbies on the Tower since they can reward you with secret brainrots. Look for transparent walls in the main obby to locate them.

Mastering flying brainrots will give you an extra edge while completing obbies.

Every special ability has a cooldown, like freeze, flying, and when the bomb goes off.

Keep moving in the obby as standing still will make you an easy target for other players.

FAQs for Brainrot Tower

How often can I get a free brainrot in Brainrot Tower?

You can claim a free brainrot every five minutes while you’re active in the game.

What happens if I fall from the tower?

You’ll respawn at the base, but you won’t lose your unlocked brainrots. You’ll just have to start the climb again.

How do I unlock Bombini Guzzini?

You can unlock Bombini Guzzini by completing the main tower obby successfully.

Can I use multiple brainrots in one run?

No, you can only equip one brainrot at a time. You can switch them anytime you want.

