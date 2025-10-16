Anime Eternal: How to get Bloody Aura

Anime Eternal has evolved with every update, introducing new items, levels, and features. The game's developer, New ProjectR, released the latest patch, called Update 19 Part 3, on October 15, 2025. It brings many exciting additions, including Obelisk upgrades, raid content, and most notably, a new aura that grants a damage buff.

Ad

This guide explains how to unlock the Bloody Aura in Anime Eternal.

Also Read: Brainrot Tower: A beginner's guide

What is the new Bloody Aura in Anime Eternal?

Bloody Aura (Image via Roblox)

The Bloody Aura is a Legendary aura that can be obtained in Anime Eternal's World 22. It provides players with a strong damage buff that's useful during endgame progression. Currently, it offers the highest damage boost available in the game.

Ad

Trending

The Bloody Aura can be obtained by repeatedly defeating the SS-rank boss in World 22, also called the Shadow Academy. This enemy is known as the Blood Queen.

Bloody Aura stats

Rarity: Legendary

Effect: 2× damage increase when equipped

How to get: From Blood Queen (SS Rank boss) on World 22

Also Read: Running Track Raid guide

How to get a new Bloody Aura in Anime Eternal

Blood Queen with Bloody Aura (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to get the Bloody Aura:

Ad

Step 1: Reach World 22

Endgame players must clear all the quests in World 21 to collect the necessary keys for accessing the Shadow Academy.

Midgame players can accelerate their progress by following these tips:

Participate in raids and dungeons. You can join dungeons every hour. They grant you Obelisk Coins. Clear midgame raids such as Progression and Leaf Raids to collect rare tokens and other items for better scaling.

Collect Obelisk Coins and increase your damage, luck, and energy obelisk levels. This will grant you permanent buffs and drastically improve your stats.

Rank up to gain more energy multipliers and grow faster in the game.

Defeat and acquire lower-level boss avatars, auras, shadows, and more to strengthen yourself.

Ad

Step 2: Locate the Blood Queen

The Blood Queen can be easily found at the center of the Shadow Academy map, near the fountain.

Step 3: Defeat Blood Queen

The Blood Queen has 30.5qdQDR HP, which makes her difficult to defeat even for high-level players. You can use these simple tips to secure victory more quickly:

Stack potions and macarons that boost damage, luck, and energy to buff your stats during battle.

Reroll abilities and stars in the Shadow Academy to obtain the most powerful combinations.

Upgrade your Obelisk towers in earlier worlds and aim for the highest possible rank for higher stat gains.

Ad

Also Read: Build a Zoo Godzilla guide

FAQs for Bloody Aura in Anime Eternal

What is the Bloody Aura in Anime Eternal?

The Bloody Aura is a new Legendary aura introduced in Update 19 Part 3 of Anime Eternal. It grants players a 2× damage boost when equipped.

What are the stats of the Bloody Aura?

Rarity: Legendary

Effect: 2× Damage increase when equipped

Dropped by: Blood Queen (SS Rank boss)

Ad

World: 22 (Shadow Academy)

How hard is it to defeat the Blood Queen?

The Blood Queen has around 30.5qdQDR HP, making her one of the toughest bosses in the game.

Do I need to complete any quests before fighting the Blood Queen?

Yes, you have to clear all quests in World 21 and collect keys to unlock World 22 (Shadow Academy), where the Blood Queen resides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivansh Gupta Shivansh Gupta is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. He has a bachelor's degree in science and four years of experience working as a content writer for a digital marketing firm. Having always been deeply passionate about video games, he now looks to use his writing chops in the gaming journalism industry.



Shivansh's love of gaming was sparked by the retro Mario and Pokémon titles. While he's played countless games across various genres since then, he still adores both these franchises. These days, he mostly prefers mobile experiences like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, BGMI, etc. Dynamo Gaming, a popular personality mostly known for playing mobile titles, is an inspiration to him.



In his free time, he enjoys singing and watching anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025