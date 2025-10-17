Raise Animals: A beginner’s guide 

Raise Animals is a Roblox tycoon simulator where players catch new animals, grow them, and earn money from the tourists visiting their Zoo. Riding their best pet into the wilderness will help players catch and tame new animals. Once tamed, players can place their animal in their zoo. They can also feed their pet animals to make them grow bigger and powerful. This will help players earn more money from the tourists.

This guide will help you Raise Animals and become rich by displaying them in your zoo.

Starting with Raise Animals guide

As per the Raise Animals Studio, the game is a mix of Grow a Garden and Build a Zoo, with a mini game adding the competitive touch. This mini game allows you to catch and unlock new animals by taming them with a Lasso. Here's everything you must know before entering the game:

Zoo

Zoo area in-game (Image via Roblox)

The zoo is the base where you can place your animals to display and grow. It will be frequently visited by tourists, paying money according to the Zoo Value. It is defined by the number, variety, and level of the animals displayed at your zoo.

A limited number of animals can be placed at your zoo, and extra pets can be sold to earn money. You can buy food from the food shop.

Minigame

Playing the minigame (Image via Roblox)

As you spawn into the game, you'll find a buffalo named "Manzy" at your zoo. Riding him will allow you to catch your first animal. Follow these steps to play the minigame and tame animals:

On the left side of your screen, you can spot a play button. Tapping it would allow you to select a pet and enter the minigame.

As the minigame starts, you'll be riding your selected pet. To catch a new pet, you'll have to reach its proximity and catch it using your Lasso. Remember to equip your best Lasso.

A heart meter appears as you catch a new animal. You can tame the animal as the meter fills up.

While riding animals, you have to skip the obstacles appearing on the path to avoid resetting your progress.

Animals

Animals in game (Image via Roblox)

Animals present in-game are of different rarities and can be caught on various minigame worlds. They can claim mutations during some special weather events. Here are all the animals found in different minigame maps:

Jungle

Snake

Toucan

Tiger

Gorilla

Crocodile

Savannah

Buffalo

Ostrich

Zebra

Moose

Elephant

Giraffe

Lion

Tundra

Yak

Walrus

Penguin

Polar Bear

Narwhal

Tips to dominate Raise Animals

The game is a tycoon simulator, but it requires skills to catch new animals and grow your zoo. Follow these steps to get rich faster:

Keep rerolling the Lasso gacha to get a rarer one. This will help enhance your catching range and power.

to get a rarer one. This will help enhance your catching range and power. Always ride your strongest pet . While catching animals, better speeds will help you reach longer distances, spawning rarer animals frequently.

. While catching animals, better speeds will help you reach longer distances, spawning rarer animals frequently. Keep an eye on the road . The riding paths inside the minigame are filled with obstacles, and you can fall off your pet.

. The riding paths inside the minigame are filled with obstacles, and you can fall off your pet. Feed your animals regularly to enhance their stats and maximize your Zoo Value.

to enhance their stats and maximize your Zoo Value. Sell the extra or low-level animals at your zoo because you can place a limited number of pets at a time. Doing this will grant you an extra income as well.

at your zoo because you can place a limited number of pets at a time. Doing this will grant you an extra income as well. Place your pets strategically since each pet holds a different passive ability.

FAQs for Raise Animals

What’s the best animal to start with?

The Buffalo (Manzy) is your starter pet and a great mount for beginners.

How can I earn money faster in Raise Animals?

Focus on catching rare animals from advanced biomes, feeding your pets to increase Zoo Value, and selling duplicate or low-level animals.

What’s the use of Lassos in the game?

Lassos are used to catch and tame new animals in the minigame.

