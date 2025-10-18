Adopt Me: Sleep and Treat event new pets guide 

Adopt Me is a roleplay and avatar simulator game that allows players to adopt pets and groom them. The Roblox title has entered the third week of the Halloween series and launched a new Sleep or Treat event on October 17, 2025. Along with fresh decorations and a minigame, the game has added three new event-exclusive pets. Players can buy these pets via Candy Corn currency or Robux.
This guide will teach you how to unlock these limited-time pets.
New pets in Sleep or Treat event in Adopt Me
The game has added three new pets:
Aye-Aye
Rarity: Common
Price: 3,500 Candy Corn
How to get: You can find this pet hiding inside a tree trunk near the lily pads and bridge.
Description: Aye Aye is a cute bird-like creature with orange eyes, big ears, and a black and white body. This pet is a must-have for pet collectors.
Slimingo
Rarity: Legendary
Price: 165,000 Candy Corn
How to get: Slimingo is a rare pet that can be found in the swamp, near jumpy lily pads. This pet spawns every 15 minutes, but will disappear after two minutes.
Description: Slimingo resembles a flamingo, bearing a black patch on his face with an overall white head. The bird has a black beak and white feet. Its neck and torso are black, flanked by white feathers. It is the most worthy Halloween-themed pet yet.
Cryptid
Rarity: Legendary
Price: 1,500 Robux
How to get: You can find this cute pet inside a broken box placed between two trees.
Description: The pet resembles a puppy, having an orange and white body, a red tongue, and black nose and eyes. This pet will be a wise investment for serious collectors due to these three Halloween-themed transformations:
- Goat Form: Looks like a goat with black horns, a long white beard, and large, spooky green eyes.
- Wolf Form: Similar to a wolf, it has glowing green eyes, large ears, and a cute fluffy tail.
- Dragon Form: Resembling a dragon, it is a flying creature with green horns, a large dark green head, and glowing green eyes.
FAQs for pets in Sleep or Treat event by Adopt Me
How many new pets were added in the Sleep or Treat event by Adopt Me?
A total of three new pets were added in the Sleep or Treat event: Aye-Aye, Slimingo, and Cryptid. Each pet has a distinct rarity, price, and method of obtaining.
What makes the Cryptid pet special in Adopt Me?
The Cryptid is unique because it has three Halloween-themed transformations: Goat Form, Wolf Form, and Dragon Form.
Can I use Candy Corn from previous events to buy these pets?
Yes, if you’ve saved Candy Corn from past Halloween events, you can use it to purchase the Aye-Aye and Slimingo pets.
