Grow a Garden Pumpkin Rat guide

The Halloween Event introduced a host of new Pets to Grow a Garden. Among these Pets is the Pumpkin Rat, the Common-rarity critter that is the easiest to get in the event. This Pet can use its ability to transform Pumpkin produce into Jack O’Lantern cosmetics, which can help you decorate your farm as befits the festivities. The Pumpkin Rat is limited to the Halloween Event and will be unavailable after the event expires.

Ad

Let’s go over the Pumpkin Rat and its abilities in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Pumpkin Rat in Grow a Garden

How to get

Pumpkin Rat can be bought from the Creepy Critters Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Pumpkin Rat is available through the Creepy Critters Shop that was added as part of the Halloween Event. This shop only appears in the Halloween Market every hour, so be sure to check the timer next to the event area to know when it's available. Available for 40 Candy Corn, the Pumpkin Rat is the second-least expensive item in the shop behind the Spooky Egg, which is priced at 30 Candy Corn.

Ad

Trending

For Candy Corn, you can submit Fruits into the Cauldron found in the event area. The items you receive from the Cauldron vary based on the amount and rarity of Fruits submitted. You are guaranteed to get anywhere between 10 and 20 Candy Corn for giving away Fruit to the Cauldron. Other rewards include the Spooky Egg and the Pumpkin Crate.

The Halloween Event will remain available until the end of October, so be sure to get the Pumpkin Rat before it goes away.

Ad

Check out the complete list of Pets featured in the Grow a Garden Halloween Event.

Ability

The Halloween Market shows up once every hour (Image via Roblox)

The Pumpkin Rat can activate its ability to transform a random Pumpkin Fruit on your farm into a Jack O’Lantern. Its ability triggers between one to seven minutes, depending on the Pet’s level. Once it transforms the Pumpkin, the resulting Jack O’Lantern will be one of five different variants. The variant you receive will be chosen randomly.

Ad

There are no practical applications to this Pet’s ability. It is purely cosmetic, so once you have the required amount of Jack O’Lanterns, you can stow the Pet away for future use.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Pumpkin Rat in Grow a Garden?

The Pumpkin Rat can be bought for 40 Candy Corn at the Creepy Critters Shop.

Ad

What does the Pumpkin Rat do?

The Pumpkin Rat transforms a random Pumpkin Fruit on the farm into one of five Jack O’Lantern variants.

What rarity does the Pumpkin Rat belong to?

The Pumpkin Rat belongs to the Common Rarity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025