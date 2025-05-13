Grow a Garden Rare Egg guide: All pets and their traits

For the steady growth of your farm in Grow a Garden, you can adopt a variety of pets with unique traits. These pets can only be hatched from their respective egg types. While you can easily get your hands on the Common and Uncommon Eggs, it's kind of difficult to obtain a Rare Egg. This is because a Rare Egg spawns occasionally on the Pet Egg stand, and hence, pets like a Monkey, Spotted Deer, etc, become elusive.

This article explains everything there is to learn about the Rare Egg in Grow a Garden. Check out to learn about its spawn chance, all the rare pets, and what they do.

How to get a Rare Egg in Grow a Garden

The Pet Egg stand (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can get a Rare Egg from the Pet Egg stand, but there is a catch. Since it is rare, there is only a 21% chance for this egg to spawn at the Pet Egg stand. Mostly, you will find only Common and Uncommon Eggs at the stand, as they have a relatively higher spawn chance.

Rare Egg has a 21% spawn chance (Image via Roblox)

You must wait 30 minutes before the stock refreshes and see if a Rare Egg spawns at the Pet Egg stand. If you are lucky, it will become available after the first stock refresh. You will know a Rare Egg has arrived when you see a blue egg in the display. It will cost you 600,000 Sheckles (in-game currency), so make sure you have enough funds to purchase it.

Once you have a Rare Egg, you can place it on your farm and wait for it to hatch. It will take around two hours for this egg to hatch.

All Rare Egg Pets and what they do in Grow a Garden

The following is the list of all pets you can hatch from the Rare Egg.

Orange Tabby

Spawn chance : 33.33% chance

: 33.33% chance What they do: Sleep for 15 seconds after every 90 seconds, which causes new fruits within 15 studs to grow 1.5x bigger.

Spotted Deer

Spawn chance: 25% chance

25% chance What they do: Has a 5% chance for the berries to stay even after they are harvested.

Pig

Spawn chance: 16.67% chance

16.67% chance What they do: Every 118 seconds, this pet radiates an Aura (for 15 seconds) that gives the nearby crops a 2x chance to produce mutated plants and fruits.

Rooster

Spawn chance: 16.67% chance

16.67% chance What they do: Reduces the hatching time of an egg by 20.52%.

Monkey

Spawn chance: 16.67% chance

16.67% chance What they do: With this pet on your farm, there's a decent chance you will get a fruit refunded after selling it.

FAQs

How do I get a Rare Egg in Grow a Garden?

You can get a Rare Egg from the Pet Egg stand, which is located next to the Gear Shop.

How much does a Rare Egg cost in Grow a Garden?

You can purchase a Rare Egg by spending 600,000 Sheckles.

How much time does it take for a Rare Egg to hatch in Grow a Garden?

It will take you around two hours to hatch a Rare Egg.

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

