Grow a Garden Romanesco guide: How to get, sell value, and more

Romanesco is one of the most valuable Grow a Garden plant species, boasting one of the highest average selling values for its Fruits. Available as a Prismatic-rarity purchase from the Seed Shop, you can quickly make millions with just one Romanesco on your farm. It was introduced to the experience on August 16, 2025, as part of the Beanstalk Event.

Ad

This guide explores how you can get Romanesco in Grow a Garden, along with additional details like sell value and harvest type.

Breaking down Romanesco in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Romanesco Seed (Image via Roblox)

Romanesco is available for purchase from the regular Seed Shop for 88,000,000 Sheckles. It has a 0.23% chance of appearing in the shop stock, making it among the rarest Seeds in the shop. If you wish to avoid waiting for the shop RNG to have the Romanesco in stock, you can directly buy it for 987 Robux instead.

Ad

Trending

There are a few alternative ways of getting Romanesco as well, all of which heavily rely on RNG. Pets like Red Fox, Dog, Shiba Inu, Golden Lab, and Red Panda have abilities that can help you get the elusive Seed. The odds of these yielding a Romanesco Seed are astronomically low, so you are better off relying on the Seed Shop RNG instead.

This guide includes a complete list of Prismatic Plants in Grow a Garden.

Ad

Rarity, sell value, and yield type

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Romanesco belongs to the Prismatic rarity, the second-highest rarity in the game behind Transcendent. Its Fruits sell for an average value of 166,000 Sheckles, making it a strong contender for the title of the best plant in the game. If you stack a few Mutations on its Fruits, their value can easily rise above a billion.

Ad

Its value is even higher if you consider its yield type. Belonging to the Multi-Harvest yield type, the Romanesco will be a major source of income for as long as it remains on the farm. It won’t disappear from your farm after you harvest it; it can only be removed manually, should you wish to do so.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get Romanesco in Grow a Garden?

Ad

The Romanesco Seed can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 88,000,000 Sheckles or 987 Robux.

What is the average selling value of a Romanesco Fruit?

The average selling value of a Romanesco Fruit is 166,000 Sheckles.

What rarity does Romanesco belong to?

Romanesco belongs to the Prismatic rarity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025