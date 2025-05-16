Grow a Garden Sheckle Rain guide

Grow a Garden offers players a variety of features and gameplay mechanics to have fun and make a lot of money. Mutations and weather events are some of these aspects one can find when planting crops and harvesting fruits. While you might have seen and experienced different weather systems in the game, like rain and thunderstorms, the Sheckle Rain is a unique condition that not everybody knows about.
So, if you've heard about this weather event from somewhere and wish to know more about it, this article will offer all the necessary details for you to check out.
When does Sheckle Rain happen in Grow a Garden?
Sheckle Rain is an unnatural weather event in the game that rarely appears. This is because, unlike other weathers, only admins can trigger a Sheckle Rain. When this happens, the sky turns golden and starts raining Sheckles (the in-game currency). You can pick up the coins by walking over them once they're on the ground.
Note that you won't get rich simply by collecting the Sheckles since the rain only allows you to obtain somewhere from 10 to 75 Sheckles. So, the weather event is only useful if you have no money at all and have recently started the game.
The Sheckle Rain also doesn't put any mutation on plants, further reducing its usefulness in the game. Moreover, this phenomenon has only happened a couple of times, and on very rare occasions.
How many times has Sheckle Rain happened in the game?
As stated, there are only a handful of Sheckle Rain instances in the game. The admins let the coins rain from the sky for a short amount of time (similar to other weather events) and then stop the event. This has apparently only happened a total of five times in the game.
According to the game's wiki, the very first recorded instance of the Sheckle Rain was on May 3, 2025. Afterward, it happened on May 4 as well. Next, the admins allowed Sheckle Rain in the servers three times on May 16. It is the most recent Sheckle Rain event, and numerous players were able to collect some cash.
Players have also reported that this might be the first time that the Sheckle Rain event triggered alongside another regular weather event in the game. Unfortunately, we currently don't know when another such event will occur.
FAQs about Grow a Garden
What happens during the Sheckle Rain event in Grow a Garden?
During this event, coins fall from the sky as it turns golden.
Is the Sheckle Rain a natural phenomenon in Grow a Garden?
No, the event is only triggered by admins.
Does Sheckle Rain mutate plants in Grow a Garden?
No, the event doesn't mutate plants.
