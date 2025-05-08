Grow a Garden Silver Monkey guide: How to hatch and traits

The Animals Update in Grow a Garden allows you to acquire various pets for your farm, including a Silver Monkey. This pet is not decorative, as some of its specific traits can help your garden grow. Moreover, since it is a Legendary Pet, obtaining it is going to be a difficult task. You must hatch a Legendary Egg to get your hands on a Silver Monkey.

Here's a guide that explains everything about the Silver Monkey, like how to hatch it and what its traits are. Keep reading and learn how this friendly ape can help you out in your in-game journey.

How to hatch a Silver Monkey in Grow a Garden

The Pet Eggs shop (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned above, you will need a Legendary Egg to get a Silver Monkey in this Roblox title. You can purchase eggs from an NPC called Raphael, who can be found next to the Gear Shop. It should be noted that there's only a 9% chance that a Legendary Egg will spawn at Raphael's shop. Additionally, you must wait until the stock refreshes and the egg spawns there.

The Silver Monkey pet (Image via Roblox)

Once a Legendary Egg has spawned there, you can purchase it for a total of 3,000,000 Sheckles. Upon purchasing it, place the egg on your farm and wait for it to hatch. It will take around four hours for this Legendary Egg to hatch. Remember, there is only a 42.55% chance that you will get a Silver Monkey from the egg. Since the egg contains multiple pets, you may get the following ones, if not a Silver Monkey.

Cow: 42.55% chance

Sea Otter: 10.64% chance

Turtle: 2.13% chance

Polar Bear: 2.13% chance

If you manage to get a Silver Monkey, make sure to feed it whenever its hunger bar drops. When a pet is well-fed, it grows even when you are offline.

Also check: Grow a Garden Mutations guide

Silver Monkey traits in Grow a Garden

A Silver Monkey does not mutate a crop or dig up seeds from the ground. Instead, it refunds your crop to your inventory when you sell it to the merchant. However, it should be noted that there's only a 7.74% chance that the sold crop will be refunded, and you may have to sell multiple crops before you get a refund.

Also, there are very less chances that you will get a refund after selling a relatively rare crop. To increase your chances, we recommend that you sell crops in bulk. When you sell over a dozen crops together, your chances of getting a refund increase, too.

FAQs

How much does the Legendary Egg cost in Grow a Garden?

You can purchase a Legendary Egg for 3,000,000 Sheckles from Raphael NPC.

Where is the Pet Shop located in Grow a Garden?

You can find the Pet Shop next to the Gear Shop in this Roblox experience.

What is the rarest egg in Grow a Garden?

Currently, the Exotic Bug is the rarest egg that can be bought for a total of 199 Robux.

