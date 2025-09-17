Grow a Garden Space Squirrel guide

The Space Squirrel is one of the two Divine Pets added with the Grow a Garden Fall Market Event. It is available in the Fall Market Shop as one of the most expensive purchases in the game. Being an event-exclusive Pet, you can only get the Space Squirrel while the Fall Market Event is active. So, be sure to try to get this Pet before it goes away permanently.

Ad

Here’s what the Space Squirrel does and how to get it in Grow a Garden.

Everything you need to know about Space Squirrel in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Space Squirrel in the Fall Market Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Space Squirrel is available for purchase in the Fall Market Pet Shop. To unlock the ability to purchase it, you must contribute the required Fruit types to the Fall Bloom a total of 17 times. After that, the Pet will have around a 1.66% chance of spawning in the shop.

Ad

Trending

Once it appears in the shop, it can be purchased for 1.2 billion Sheckles, making it one of the most expensive Pets in the game. You can also buy it for 659 Robux, should you wish to circumvent the shop stock RNG entirely.

The Space Squirrel was added to the experience alongside the Divine-rarity Swan. This guide outlines what the Swan does in Grow a Garden.

Ability

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Space Squirrel only has a single ability to offer despite belonging to the Divine rarity. That said, its passive is among the most powerful in the game, making it a worthwhile addition to any farm.

Ad

About every 17 minutes, the Space Squirrel approaches a random nearby Fruit and applies the Voidtouched Mutation. The Voidtouched Mutation has a sell value multiplier of 135x, placing it in the upper echelon of Mutations. When combined with high-value Fruits, you can easily make millions with just this Mutation alone.

Take the Maple Resin, for example, which has a sell value of 190,000 Sheckles for an average Fruit. With just the Voidtouched Mutation, its value skyrockets to 25,650,000 Sheckles. If you stack more Mutations onto a single Fruit, you can easily raise its value well into the billions.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What rarity does the Space Squirrel belong to?

The Space Squirrel belongs to the Divine rarity.

What does the Space Squirrel do?

The Space Squirrel applies the Voidtouched Mutation to a random Fruit every 17 minutes.

How do I get the Space Squirrel in Grow a Garden?

The Space Squirrel can be obtained from the Fall Market Pet shop for 1.2 billion Sheckles after contributing to the Fall Blossom 17 times, or for 659 Robux.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025