Grow a Garden Space Squirrel guide

The Space Squirrel is one of the two Divine Pets added with the Grow a Garden Fall Market Event. It is available in the Fall Market Shop as one of the most expensive purchases in the game. Being an event-exclusive Pet, you can only get the Space Squirrel while the Fall Market Event is active. So, be sure to try to get this Pet before it goes away permanently.
Here’s what the Space Squirrel does and how to get it in Grow a Garden.
Everything you need to know about Space Squirrel in Grow a Garden
How to get
The Space Squirrel is available for purchase in the Fall Market Pet Shop. To unlock the ability to purchase it, you must contribute the required Fruit types to the Fall Bloom a total of 17 times. After that, the Pet will have around a 1.66% chance of spawning in the shop.
Once it appears in the shop, it can be purchased for 1.2 billion Sheckles, making it one of the most expensive Pets in the game. You can also buy it for 659 Robux, should you wish to circumvent the shop stock RNG entirely.
Ability
The Space Squirrel only has a single ability to offer despite belonging to the Divine rarity. That said, its passive is among the most powerful in the game, making it a worthwhile addition to any farm.
About every 17 minutes, the Space Squirrel approaches a random nearby Fruit and applies the Voidtouched Mutation. The Voidtouched Mutation has a sell value multiplier of 135x, placing it in the upper echelon of Mutations. When combined with high-value Fruits, you can easily make millions with just this Mutation alone.
Take the Maple Resin, for example, which has a sell value of 190,000 Sheckles for an average Fruit. With just the Voidtouched Mutation, its value skyrockets to 25,650,000 Sheckles. If you stack more Mutations onto a single Fruit, you can easily raise its value well into the billions.
FAQs on Grow a Garden
What rarity does the Space Squirrel belong to?
The Space Squirrel belongs to the Divine rarity.
What does the Space Squirrel do?
The Space Squirrel applies the Voidtouched Mutation to a random Fruit every 17 minutes.
How do I get the Space Squirrel in Grow a Garden?
The Space Squirrel can be obtained from the Fall Market Pet shop for 1.2 billion Sheckles after contributing to the Fall Blossom 17 times, or for 659 Robux.
