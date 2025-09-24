Grow a Garden Speargrass guide: Rarity, how to get, and more

Speargrass is a Fall Market Event-exclusive species in Grow a Garden, introduced to the experience as a Legendary-rarity plant. Its Seed can be obtained through the Fall Seed Pack and its variations, which will only be obtainable until September 27, 2025. As a Legendary-rarity species, the Fruits borne by Speargrass can sell for plenty of Sheckles, especially with a few Mutations.

This guide covers everything you need to know about Speargrass in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Speargrass in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Harvest Spirit (Image via Roblox)

Speargrass is available through the Fall Seed Pack, the Silver Fall Seed Pack, the Exotic Fall Seed Pack, and the Rainbow Fall Seed Pack. Its chances of dropping from each of these Seed Packs is 20%, so your odds remain the same no matter the Pack you choose.

The Fall Seed Pack and the Silver Fall Seed Pack are both available for free, while their Exotic and Rainbow counterparts are exclusively premium. You can get the Fall Seed Pack and its Silver equivalent through Fall Activities.

Complete Fall Activities and collect a sufficient amount of Fall Energy to receive both Pack types as rewards. Additionally, the Fall Seed Pack is available for 10 million Sheckles or 199 Robux from the Fall Festival Seeds Shop after you contribute to the Fall Bloom twice.

The Exotic Fall Seed Pack and the Rainbow Fall Seed Pack are intrinsically tied, as the latter is only available as a random drop from the former. You can buy the Exotic Seed Pack in bundles of one, three, and 10 for 199, 575, and 1,699 Robux, respectively. From it, the Rainbow Fall Seed Pack has a 1% drop chance.

Rarity, sell value, and yield type

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Speargrass belongs to the Legendary rarity, making it fairly rare. On average, its Fruits sell for around 51,000 Sheckles, which places it in the upper tier of Legendary species.

That said, Speargrass isn’t valuable because of the selling value of its Fruits; rather, its value lies in the categories in which it is featured. Belonging to the Berry, Prickly, Leafy, and Woody types, Speargrass can be a versatile species for completing events like the Fall Bloom.

Speargrass is of the Multi-Harvest yield type, as is the norm for a vast majority of high-rarity species in the game. Once you sow its Seed on the farm, it will develop into a permanent fixture that bears Fruit for as long as you wish.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get Speargrass in Grow a Garden?

Speargrass can be obtained through the Fall Seed Pack and its Silver, Exotic, and Rainbow variants.

How much does an average Speargrass Fruit sell for?

An average Speargrass Fruit sells for around 51,000 Sheckles.

Is Speargrass worth getting?

Yes, Speargrass is a high-value and versatile species that belongs in multiple categories, making it suitable for mission completion as well.

