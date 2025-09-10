Grow a Garden Spirit Flower guide

The Grow a Garden Fairy Event introduced new Divine-rarity plant species, which include the Spirit Flower. This Flower-type plant can be obtained from the Enchanted Seed Pack, an event-exclusive Seed Pack that will not be available after the Fairy Event ends. When sold, the value of its Fruits rivals those of some of the best in the game, such as Candy Blossom, Sunflower, and more.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Spirit Flower in Grow a Garden.
Breaking down Spirit Flower in Grow a Garden
How to get
The Spirit Flower is available from the Enchanted Seed Pack, a Seed Pack featured in the Fairy Event as a part of the Wishing Well rewards. From this pack, the Spirit Flower has a 4.5% drop chance, placing it just below the Wispwing in terms of rarity.
You can get the Enchanted Seed Pack by raising the Fountain Power, which can be done by submitting Fruits with the Glimmering Mutation. The Glimmering Mutation can be applied to harvests through the following means:
- During the hourly Fairy Weather Event.
- By using the Mutation Spray Glimmering.
- Applied by the Glimmering Sprite Pet.
- Applied by Pets with the Glimmering Mutation.
- By interacting with a Fairy.
Once Fountain Power is at 100, you can pick one of three random items; one of these items has a chance to be the Enchanted Seed Pack. Since acquiring it isn’t guaranteed, you may want to submit Glimmering Fruits en masse to maximize the odds of getting it.
Rarity, sell value, and yield type
Spirit Flower belongs to the Divine rarity, the third-highest rarity in the game. Befitting its rarity, the sale value of its Fruits is among the highest in the game. An average Spirit Flower Fruit that is unaffected by Mutations sells for about 135,000 Sheckles. With Mutations, it will fetch an amount orders of magnitude higher than its average value.
Its yield type is Multi-Harvest, which makes it among the best plant species in the game. You can repeatedly harvest its produce and continue to sell it for a massive profit, especially considering the lack of Sheckle investment in its acquisition. So, it’s completely worth having on the farm for beginners and veterans alike.
FAQs on Grow a Garden
How do I get Spirit Flower in Grow a Garden?
Spirit Flower has a 4.5% chance of dropping from the Enchanted Seed Pack.
When will the Fairy Event end?
The Fairy Event is set to end on September 13, 2025.
What is the average sell value of the Spirit Flower?
The average sell value of a Spirit Flower harvest is 135,000 Sheckles.
