Grow a Garden Urchin Plant guide

With the Fairy Event Part 2, Grow a Garden introduced some of the most valuable plants in the game. Among the highest value crops is the Urchin Plant, a Divine-rarity species that can be obtained through the Gardener Seed Pack. As it is a part of the Daily Quests system, the Gardener Seed Pack doesn’t require you to participate in any events.

Let’s explore the Urchin Plant and find out how worthwhile it can be for your garden.

Breaking down Urchin Plant in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Daily Quests screen (Image via Roblox)

The Urchin Plant is exclusive to the Gardener Seed Pack, the Daily Quest-exclusive Seed Pack. You have a 10% chance of getting the Urchin Plant from this pack, making its acquisition a fairly feasible prospect.

To get a Gardener Seed Pack, you only need to complete the Daily Quests listed in the Garden Guide. The Daily Quests swap around each day to different combinations of a preset pool of tasks, which often involve permanently available Seeds, Pets, and gear. It’s a good practice to open your Garden Guide and check them out when launching the game for the first time each day.

With some luck and persistence, the Urchin Plant will be in your collection before long.

Rarity, sell value, and yield type

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Urchin Plant has been designated the Divine rarity, which is currently the third-highest in the game behind Prismatic and Transcendent. The Fruits it produces each sell for a fittingly high average value of 111,111 Sheckles. By stacking Mutations on a single Urchin Plant harvest, you can easily raise its value to be in the billions.

Increasing its value even further is its yield type. Urchin Plant is a Multi-Harvest species, a type of plant in this title that does not disappear once harvested. Since its acquisition doesn’t require you to invest Sheckles, this species has some of the highest return on investment in the game.

Adding this plant to your farm can significantly increase its overall value, helping you become extremely rich in no time.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Urchin Plant in Grow a Garden?

The Urchin Plant has a 10% drop chance from the Gardener Seed Pack.

What rarity does the Urchin Plant belong to in Grow a Garden?

The Urchin Plant belongs to the Divine rarity.

What is the average sell value of an Urchin Plant harvest?

An Urchin Plant harvest typically sells for around 111,111 Sheckles.

