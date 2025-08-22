Grow a Garden Sprout Crate: All Cosmetics and how to get them

Cosmetic crates have become a staple in Grow a Garden events, and the Beanstalk Event is no exception. The Sprout Crate is the cosmetic loot box item that can be obtained for the duration of the aforementioned event. Offering new beanstalk-themed decorative items, this crate will help you bring a lean and green twist to your farm’s vibes.

Let’s explore the Sprout Crate in Grow a Garden, covering its acquisition method and the cosmetics it has to offer.

About the Sprout Crate in Grow a Garden

Goliath's Goods shop (Image via Roblox)

The Sprout Crate is a loot crate available exclusively through the Beanstalk Event. To get it, you must wait for the Magical Beanstalk to grow fully. After this, you may buy the crate directly from Goliath’s Goods shop for 12 million Sheckles or 179 Robux. Alternatively, you can randomly acquire the box by interacting with the glowing orbs scattered across the height of the Magical Beanstalk.

The growth of the Magical Beanstalk is dependent on the players’ contributions of a specific Fruit type. Robloxians on the server must submit enough Fruits to score Points and complete the Point goal visible in the event area.

Once the Point goal is met, the Beanstalk will sprout from the ground and remain active for 20 minutes before disappearing. Be sure to nab the Sprout Crate within these 20 minutes without leaving the experience to avoid losing your progress.

Check out the Beanstalk update patch notes for a quick look at everything the content drop added to the experience.

All cosmetics in Sprout Crate

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Sprout Crate includes a total of six cosmetic items, each of which has a preset drop rate. Their respective drop rates make some of them rarer than the others, and pursuing them entails opening more of the event loot crates. You can only get one cosmetic item per crate opening.

Listed below are all cosmetics that can be acquired through the Sprout Crate:

Bean Vine Pillar: 23.81% drop rate

23.81% drop rate Beanstalk Hammock: 23.81% drop rate

23.81% drop rate Chopped Beanstalk: 19.05% drop rate

19.05% drop rate Beanpod Crate: 19.05% drop rate

19.05% drop rate Beanstalk Entrance: 9.52% drop rate

9.52% drop rate Egg Podium: 4.76% drop rate

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How to get Sprout Crate in Grow a Garden

The Sprout Crate can be purchased from Goliath’s Goods for 12 million Sheckles or 179 Robux, or as a random Magical Beanstalk orb pickup.

How many cosmetics does the Sprout Crate feature?

The Sprout Crate features six unique collectible cosmetics.

What are the odds of getting the Beanstalk Entrance from the Sprout Crate?

The Beanstalk Entrance has a 9.52% drop rate when opening a Sprout Crate.

