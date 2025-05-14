Grow a Garden Super Seed guide

The economy in Grow a Garden functions on seeds, as they’re the primary resource required to grow plants in your garden. There are a few different types of seeds in the game, with the Super Seed being the rarest of them all. This Seed acts as a randomizer of sorts, giving you one random plant with a permanent Mutation applied to its produce.

Ad

Here’s a quick guide on how to get Super Seeds and what they do in Grow a Garden.

How to get Super Seed in Grow a Garden

The Gear vendor (Image via Roblox)

Getting Super Seeds is fairly simple, if a little reliant on RNG. The main way to get them for free is through daily quests or the exclusively premium limited-time shop. They have a chance to spawn as a reward in both of these methods, with the premium option being the more reliable one.

Ad

Trending

Super Seeds can be a reward for completing all three daily quests, which, as the name suggests, reset every day. You can check the missions of the day by interacting with the Gear Shop vendor and see if they’re the reward of the day. If not, you can always try again the next day.

As for the limited-time shop, the Forever Pack has a chance to include Super Seeds. The Forever Pack acts as a rewards ladder, where certain steps can be claimed for free while others must be purchased with Robux. Super Seeds have a chance to be in either type of reward pool, which means that if you’re lucky enough, you may claim them for free.

Ad

Also read: Grow a Garden: A beginner's guide

What the Super Seed does

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Super Seeds are a special type of seed that can grow into any plant in the game. There’s no predicting which plant you will get once you plant a Super Seed; you will only find out once it fully develops. Once it’s grown, however, it will either glow Golden or Rainbow.

Ad

No matter the type of plant you have, if it grew from a Super Seed, it will always have either a Golden or a Rainbow Mutation. As a result, you will always receive 50x the value when selling the produce, making it an incredibly lucrative addition to your farm. So, it becomes immensely important to seek these out at every opportunity to maximize your profits.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

FAQs

How to get Super Seeds in Grow a Garden

Super Seeds can be acquired as a daily quest reward or through the limited-time shop.

What do Super Seeds do in Grow a Garden?

The plant that grows from a Super Seed always has a Golden or Rainbow Mutation, which it passes on to every fruit it produces.

Can Super Seeds be obtained for free in Grow a Garden?

Yes, Super Seeds have a chance to be available for free as a daily quest reward or as a free step in the Forever Pack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024