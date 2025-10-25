Grow a Garden Suspicious Soup guide

The Suspicious Soup is an obtainable item in the Grow a Garden Ghoul Garden Event. This consumable can be used to gain various effects, the nature of which can be positive or negative. The Soup only impacts your movement on the map, so its effects will not benefit your farm in any way. You can get this item from the Halloween Market or acquire it as a potential reward from the Digging minigame.
Here’s a quick guide on the Suspicious Soup, outlining how to get it and the different effects it can potentially apply.
How to get the Suspicious Soup in Grow a Garden
The easiest way to get the Suspicious Soup is to get it from the Ghostly Gadgets shop for 8 Candy Corn. This shop is among the featured vendors in the Halloween Market, which spawns once every hour, starting from 12 am UTC. Since this item has a 33.33% chance of being in stock, there’s a decent chance of it not being available at all. In that case, you will either have to wait for the shop to restock the next time it arrives or buy it for 129 Robux.
You can also receive the Suspicious Soup as a potential reward from the Digging minigame. From this minigame, there’s a 6.98% chance of receiving the Soup, making it a fairly rare reward in this minigame. Even so, the minigame is worth trying since you can dig once every five minutes, making it more frequently available than the Halloween Market.
All Suspicious Soup effects
The Suspicious Soup can activate six different effects, all of which are chosen randomly when you consume it. These effects impact Avatar Size, Movement Speed, and Jump Height, making the Soup a strictly mobility-based consumable. Positive effects last for 60 seconds, while their negative counterparts hamper you for 15 seconds at most.
Here are the effects that consuming the Suspicious Soup can trigger:
- Avatar Size: Increased by 15%.
- Avatar Size: Reduced by 3.75%.
- Movement Speed: Increased by 15%.
- Movement Speed: Reduced by 3.75%.
- Jump Height: Increased by 50%.
- Jump Height: Reduced by 12.5%.
FAQs on Grow a Garden
How do I get Suspicious Soup in Grow a Garden?
You can get the Suspicious Soup by buying it from Ghostly Gadgets for 8 Candy Corn or getting it as a random reward from the Digging minigame.
What does the Suspicious Soup do?
The Suspicious Soup applies a positive or negative effect to your avatar, impacting Avatar Size, Movement Speed, and Jump Height.
When will the Ghoul Garden event end?
The Ghoul Garden event will end on November 1, 2025.
