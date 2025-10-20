How to get Halloween Gear Box in Grow a Garden

The Halloween Gear Box is one of the primary rewards available as part of the Grow a Garden Ghoul Garden 2 update. This item can be obtained from multiple sources, including the new Ghostly Gadgets shop, the Dead Tree Quests, and more. Once you obtain it, you can open it to receive a random reward from a preset pool of prizes, ranging from fairly useful to extremely rare.

Ad

This guide walks you through the process of getting the Halloween Gear Box in Grow a Garden.

Getting the Halloween Gear Box in Grow a Garden

The Halloween Market (Image via Roblox)

There are plenty of sources through which you can get the Halloween Gear Box. While this can be somewhat RNG-reliant, you will have several opportunities to get the Gear Box.

Ad

Trending

You can reliably get the Halloween Gear Box from the Ghostly Gadgets shop. The Gear Box is priced at 30 Candy Corn, which is fairly cheap for the rewards it can grant you. It has a 100% chance to be in the shop stock, making it readily available. The Halloween Market appears once every hour, so be sure to nab the Gear Box every chance you get.

The second-best odds of getting the Halloween Gear Box are from the Dead Tree quests, completing which has a 20% chance of yielding the Box. Dead Tree Quests are straightforward, so you should have no trouble completing them. They typically include sowing certain Seeds, harvesting specific Fruits, eating certain foods, and more.

Ad

You may also get it through the Grave Digger minigame, which has a 11.63% chance of granting you the Halloween Gear Box as a reward. Lastly, the options with the lowest yield rate for the Halloween Gear Box are Witch’s Brew rewards and Jack O’Lantern rewards. These options have a 10% and 5% chance to grant you the Gear Box, respectively.

This guide lists all Pets added with the Ghoul Garden 2 update.

Ad

Halloween Gear Box rewards list

Halloween Gear Box rewards (Image via Roblox)

Here are the rewards you can get by opening the Halloween Gear Box, along with their respective drop chances:

Ad

Bland Jelly: 38.1% drop rate

38.1% drop rate Dig Trinket: 23.81% drop rate

23.81% drop rate Jack O’Jelly: 23.81% drop rate

23.81% drop rate Sugar Watering Can: 9.52% drop rate drop rate

9.52% drop rate drop rate Pumpkin Lollipop: 3.81% drop rate

3.81% drop rate Toffee Tether: 0.95% drop rate

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Halloween Gear Box?

The Halloween Gear Box can be obtained from Ghostly Gadgets shop, Dead Tree quests, Jack O’Lantern rewards, Witch’s Brew rewards, and the Grave Digger minigame.

Ad

What is the rarest reward from the Halloween Gear Box?

The rarest reward from the Halloween Gear Box is the Toffee Tether, which has a drop rate of 0.95%.

When was the Halloween Gear Box added to Grow a Garden?

The Halloween Gear Box was added to the game on October 18, 2025, with the Ghoul Garden 2 update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025