Grow a Garden Thunderstorm time

Weather Events in Grow a Garden apply various effects to your crops that improve their value when selling them. One such Weather Event is Thunderstorm, a variation of Rain that has a low chance of triggering after the Seed Shop restocks. Since the Mutation it applies, Shocked, is among the most valuable in the game, knowing when Thunderstorms occur can significantly boost the amount of money you can earn.

Ad

Let’s explore when Thunderstorms occur and how to leverage them when they do in Grow a Garden.

Thunderstorm spawn times in Grow a Garden

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

In Grow a Garden, Thunderstorms have a small chance of spawning during the Rain, which itself is a fairly uncommon occurrence. The primary difference between Rain and Thunderstorms is the presence of lightning in the latter, which strikes every four to five seconds. Furthermore, a Thunderstorm lasts for a short time, while Rain is active, making it an even rarer occurrence.

Ad

Trending

You can expect a Thunderstorm to trigger whenever the Seed Shop restocks. The Shop restocks every five minutes, so you can keep a lookout for each time it refreshes to see if the Weather Event triggers or not.

Whenever a Thunderstorm triggers, bolts of lightning will strike at random parts of the map. When they hit a farm, the affected crops receive the Shocked Mutation, which gives them a 50x value multiplier.

Ad

The Shocked Mutation is on par with Rainbow in terms of value, making them equally as desirable.

Also read: Grow a Garden: A beginner's guide

Leveraging a Thunderstorm

The Lightning Rod (Image via Roblox)

The lightning strikes that accompany a Thunderstorm are random, which makes it completely reliant on luck whether your crops receive the Shocked Mutation or not. Considering the rarity of this Weather Event, it’s important to try and maximize the chances of the Mutation being applied to your produce.

Ad

One way to do so is to use the Lightning Rod found in the Gear Shop. This tool redirects lightning to your farmland thrice before being destroyed, effectively guaranteeing the Shocked Mutation during the Weather Event.

Since the Lightning Rod is a rare spawn in the Gear Shop, it’s vital to keep checking the store and purchase it the moment it appears.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

FAQs

When does a Thunderstorm occur in Grow a Garden?

Thunderstorms have a low chance of triggering in the Rain around the time the Seed Shop restocks.

How to apply the Shocked Mutation to crops in Grow a Garden

The Shocked Mutation can be applied to crops during Thunderstorms using the Lightning Rod or via the random lightning strikes that occur in this Weather Event.

What is the multiplier applied by the Shocked Mutation in Grow a Garden?

The Shocked Mutation applies a 50x multiplier to the affected crops.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024