Grow a Garden Vamp Mutation guide

The Halloween-themed festivities of Grow a Garden are in full swing, and the Vamp Mutation is a Fruit enhancement that can be applied during this event. Available as part of the Witch’s Cauldron cooperative gameplay feature, the Vamp Mutation improves the selling value of the Fruits on your farm. It also applies a visual change to match the aesthetics of the horror-themed event as well.

Here’s a quick guide on the Vamp Mutation in Grow a Garden.

An overview of the Vamp Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Bat Attack Weather may trigger upon filling up the Witch's Cauldron (Image via Roblox)

Vamp Mutation is a Halloween Event-exclusive Mutation that can be applied to your Fruits via the Bat Attack Weather. To initiate the Bat Attack Weather, you can submit Fruits to the Witch’s Cauldron and fill up the Cauldron. The amount of Cauldron you fill varies based on the Fruit rarity and Mutations. The higher the rarity and the more valuable the Mutation, the more the Cauldron fills.

Since the Witch’s Cauldron is a cooperative gameplay element, other players on the server can contribute to it as well. This makes filling it up significantly easier.

Once the Cauldron fills up, the Bat Attack Weather has a chance to be triggered, with a swarm of Bats randomly applying the Vamp Mutation. Not all of your Fruits will receive the Mutation, but some of them will. Since the Mutation is tied to Bat Attack, it will only be available until the end of the Halloween Event.

Check out all the new Plants added to Grow a Garden with the Halloween Event.

About the Halloween Event

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Halloween Event is a limited-time event that started on October 11, 2025. Presumably lasting until the end of the month, this event features gameplay elements with a horror-themed twist. It includes new shop types, the Witch’s Cauldron, and more, all of which are only available for the duration of the event.

You can earn Candy Corn as part of this celebration by contributing to the Witch’s Cauldron, along with the Spooky Egg and the Pumpkin Crate. Additionally, you can submit Fruits to the Jack O’Lantern every two hours as well to receive additional Candy Corn, Spooky Eggs, and Pumpkin Crates.

Candy Corn can be used at the Halloween Market for new Seeds, Pets, and Cosmetics. Visit the Spooky Seeds, Creepy Critters, and Devilish Decor stands to check their stocks and prices. The Halloween Market only appears once every hour, starting at 12 am UTC.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What does the Vamp Mutation do in Grow a Garden?

The Vamp Mutation applies a 3x selling value multiplier to the affected Fruit, along with changing their visuals.

How do I get the Vamp Mutation?

The Vamp Mutation is exclusive to the Bat Attack Weather, which has a chance to be triggered by filling up the Witch’s Cauldron.

How do I get Candy Corn in Grow a Garden?

Candy Corn can be earned by submitting Fruits to the Witch’s Cauldron and the Jack O’Lantern.

