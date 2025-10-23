  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Grow a Garden X Grass Animals Admin Abuse: Start time and what to expect

Grow a Garden X Grass Animals Admin Abuse: Start time and what to expect

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Oct 23, 2025 09:05 GMT
Grass Animals will be featured in the upcoming Grow a Garden Admin Abuse Event
Grass Animals will be featured in the upcoming Grow a Garden Admin Abuse Event (Image via Roblox)

Grow a Garden has announced a special edition of the weekly Admin Abuse Event for October 25, 2025, featuring Dave from Glass Animals. Glass Animals is a British indie rock band, of which Dave is the lead vocalist. Dave will team up with Jandel to unleash chaos upon the game’s servers for a short while, applying various chaotic effects during the event.

Ad

Let’s explore the start time and the contents of the upcoming Grass Animals Admin Abuse collaboration.

When will the Grow a Garden X Grass Animals Admin Abuse start?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Grass Animals edition of Admin Abuse will start an hour before the usual update time on October 25, 2025, which is a Saturday. It is scheduled to start at the following times across various regions of the world:

  • UTC: 1 pm (October 25)
  • PDT: 6 am (October 25)
  • CDT: 8 am (October 25)
  • EDT: 9 am (October 25)
  • IST: 6:30 pm (October 25)
  • Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm (October 25)
  • Brasilia Standard Time: 10 am (October 25)
  • JST: 10 pm (October 25)
  • AEST: 11 pm (October 25)
  • NZST: 1 am (October 26)
Ad

You can check out the exact release time and expected contents of the next Grow a Garden update by referring to this guide.

What to expect from Grow a Garden X Grass Animals Admin Abuse

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)
In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Admin Abuse event guest-starring Grass Animals will prominently feature a musical theme, as befits the guest of this week’s Admin Abuse. Jandel will join Dave in conversation about music, Roblox, the game, and more. The official update announcement also teases a special surprise reserved for the end of the Admin Abuse session: a special performance of Vampire Bat. Vampire Bat is a song created by Grass Animals, which was released in August 2025.

Ad

Gameplay-wise, this collaborative edition of Admin Abuse will feature new Weather Events, which will likely trigger special Mutations in your Fruits. Since this is set during the Halloween season, you can expect some of them to be spooky-themed.

The Grass Animals edition of Admin Abuse will last for up to an hour. So, be sure to log in and reap the rewards of this once-only edition of Admin Abuse.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Who is the guest in the Grow a Garden X Grass Animals Admin Abuse collaboration?

Dave, the lead vocalist of Grass Animals, is the main guest of the Grass Animals Admin Abuse collaboration.

When will the Grow a Garden X Grass Animals Admin Abuse start?

The Grass Animals edition of Admin Abuse will start on October 25, 2025, at 1 pm UTC.

How long will the Grass Animals edition of Admin Abuse remain active?

The Grass Animals Admin Abuse event will remain active for up to an hour.

About the author
Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.

As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.

Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.

While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Swapnil Joshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications