Grow a Garden X Grass Animals Admin Abuse: Start time and what to expect

Grow a Garden has announced a special edition of the weekly Admin Abuse Event for October 25, 2025, featuring Dave from Glass Animals. Glass Animals is a British indie rock band, of which Dave is the lead vocalist. Dave will team up with Jandel to unleash chaos upon the game’s servers for a short while, applying various chaotic effects during the event.Let’s explore the start time and the contents of the upcoming Grass Animals Admin Abuse collaboration.When will the Grow a Garden X Grass Animals Admin Abuse start?The Grass Animals edition of Admin Abuse will start an hour before the usual update time on October 25, 2025, which is a Saturday. It is scheduled to start at the following times across various regions of the world:UTC: 1 pm (October 25)PDT: 6 am (October 25)CDT: 8 am (October 25)EDT: 9 am (October 25)IST: 6:30 pm (October 25)Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm (October 25)Brasilia Standard Time: 10 am (October 25)JST: 10 pm (October 25)AEST: 11 pm (October 25)NZST: 1 am (October 26)You can check out the exact release time and expected contents of the next Grow a Garden update by referring to this guide.What to expect from Grow a Garden X Grass Animals Admin AbuseIn-game titles (Image via Roblox)The Admin Abuse event guest-starring Grass Animals will prominently feature a musical theme, as befits the guest of this week’s Admin Abuse. Jandel will join Dave in conversation about music, Roblox, the game, and more. The official update announcement also teases a special surprise reserved for the end of the Admin Abuse session: a special performance of Vampire Bat. Vampire Bat is a song created by Grass Animals, which was released in August 2025. Gameplay-wise, this collaborative edition of Admin Abuse will feature new Weather Events, which will likely trigger special Mutations in your Fruits. Since this is set during the Halloween season, you can expect some of them to be spooky-themed.The Grass Animals edition of Admin Abuse will last for up to an hour. So, be sure to log in and reap the rewards of this once-only edition of Admin Abuse.Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new playersFAQs on Grow a GardenWho is the guest in the Grow a Garden X Grass Animals Admin Abuse collaboration?Dave, the lead vocalist of Grass Animals, is the main guest of the Grass Animals Admin Abuse collaboration.When will the Grow a Garden X Grass Animals Admin Abuse start?The Grass Animals edition of Admin Abuse will start on October 25, 2025, at 1 pm UTC.How long will the Grass Animals edition of Admin Abuse remain active?The Grass Animals Admin Abuse event will remain active for up to an hour.