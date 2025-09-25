When is the next Grow a Garden update? (Seed Stages update)

Grow a Garden has followed a strict weekly update schedule since its release, bringing new content every Saturday (UTC) for players to enjoy. Each update comes with a host of new Seeds, Pets, Weather Events, new features, and more to keep the gameplay experience fresh. These content drops usually follow a theme based on current trends, seasonal changes, festivals, and more.

The next update, dubbed the Seed Stages update, is set to arrive on September 27, 2025. It will feature a brand-new Seed Stages mechanic that has certain Seeds undergo multiple states of evolution. The update will include quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, and other new gameplay elements as well.

Grow a Garden Seed Stages update release time across all major regions

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Seed Stages update is set to be released on September 27, 2025. You can check out the exact release time across major regions of the world in the list below:

UTC: 2 pm

2 pm PDT: 7 am

7 am CDT: 9 am

9 am EDT: 10 am

10 am IST: 7:30 pm

7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm

10 pm Brasilia Standard Time: 11 am

11 am JST: 11 pm

11 pm AEST: 12 am (September 28)

12 am (September 28) NZST: 2 am (September 28)

The currently ongoing event, the Fall Market Event, will be replaced once the Seed Stages update arrives. So, we recommend completing any unfinished event activities before the upcoming update arrives, as they will become unavailable afterwards.

Note that Admin Abuse will begin about one hour before the next update arrives. Be sure to log into the game and experience the chaotic goings-on of Admin Abuse to receive Admin-exclusive Mutations and rare freebies.

Feel free to refer to this guide to learn the basics of Grow a Garden.

What to expect from the Seed Stages update

Official Seed Stages update art (Image via Roblox)

The Seed Stages update will primarily be centered around the introduction of the titular gameplay system. This system involves a new evolution system for Seeds, which will allow them to undergo multiple evolutions as you nurture them. Each stage is said to offer a different kind of harvest that changes the value of the produce throughout the different evolution stages.

Additionally, the update will be accompanied by new event activities, rewards, Seeds, Eggs, Weather, and more. Some of these elements will likely be available through a dedicated event shop. Whether the shop will accept Sheckles or a new currency remains to be seen.

Further details on the update will be revealed once it is live in-game.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

When will the next update for Grow a Garden be released?

The next update will be released on September 27, 2025.

How often does Grow a Garden receive updates?

The game receives updates every week on Saturday (UTC).

Can Grow a Garden be played for free?

Yes, the game’s core systems can be enjoyed without making any premium purchases.

