Guesty codes in Roblox: Free coins (December 2022)

Guesty is a horror survival Roblox game that requires players to hide from a killer who is out to get them. The only way to protect oneself is to lay traps and find or buy items that can help with evasion.

Guesty players can redeem certain codes to get extra coins in the game. They can also purchase coins by spending Robux.

Coins can be used to get items that can help players escape the killer. One item that is available right now is the Guesty head cap, which can be bought for 100 Robux.

Free active codes in Roblox Guesty

Listed below are the active codes in Roblox Guesty:

chapter9 - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 250 coins

military - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 250 coins

smarty - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 250 coins

Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working without notice. This is why players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.

Inactive codes in Roblox Guesty

Given below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

100KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 750 coins

1x1x1x1 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 250 coins

AHOY - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 100 coins

ASTRO - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 250 coins

BLACKFRIDAY - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 300 coins

CHAPTER 4 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 300 coins

Chapter5 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 250 coins

CHAPTER7 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 250 coins

CHRISTMAS - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 500 coins

collector - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 250 coins

CYBERMONDAY - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 300 coins

Dusekkar - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 500 coins

Factory - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 250 coins

frost - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 250 coins

GATOR - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 750 coins

GRINCH - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 500 coins

GUEST 666 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 300 coins

GUEST777 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 250 coins

Halloween - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 500 coins

jolly - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 250 coins

METAVERSE - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 500 coins

SANTA - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 500 coins

Secret - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 500 coins

SHATTER - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 250 coins

TACOTUESDAY - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 300 coins

Telamon - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 250 coins

YACHT - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 250 coins

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Guesty

You can follow the easy steps below to redeem codes in Roblox Guesty:

Start Roblox Guesty and click on the shop button.

From the list, select the code option.

Enter a code in the text box and click on the green button.

Once the code is redeemed, the coins will be credited to your account.

