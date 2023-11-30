Guild Dragons in Roblox Dragon Adventures

Guild War Dragons, or as we like to call them, Guild Dragons, have been quite the catch in Roblox Dragon Adventures for a long time. Some of these Dragons used to be available via the Season Pass but the game devs thought long and hard and decided to make these magnificent beasts available to everybody after participating in the Guild Wars and then purchasing them with the Guild Wars Gems.

Let's dive into the enchanting world of Roblox Dragon Adventures and look at the four Dragons that were up for grabs via Guild Wars and stirred up quite a frenzy in the community.

Meet the coveted Guild War Dragons from Roblox Dragon Adventures

1) Moixaura: The feline flame of Roblox Dragon Adventures

Moixaura is a dragon known affectionately as Cat or Moix in the dragon tamers community. This medium-sized marvel was obtainable through Guild War 1 or by snagging the Moixaura Egg. She was handcrafted by the talented Skydowkat, and she also boasts a growth time of 2 hours and 10 minutes when tamed and 1 hour and 44 minutes in the wild.

At level 20, this dragon's stats skyrocket with a defense of 40, an attack featuring a fiery breath of 130 and a powerful bite of 450, a walking speed of 48, flying at 40, and a robust health of 2,500. Those eager to add Moixaura to their collection could head to Guild War 2's Reward Altar, spend 250 Guild Gems on a Moixaura Egg, and brace themself for a one-hour wait while it hatches.

If you wish to get this dragon now, you can go down the bidding war route and snag this feline fire-breather with a minimum bid of 50,000 Gold Coins, or you can trade her for another one of your prized possessions.

2) Constello: The celestial wonder of Roblox Dragon Adventures

Constello is a dragon with multiple alternate names like Con, Const, and Extraterrestrial/Constellation Dragon. This large-sized beautiful dragon was handcrafted by the talented Crows_Mess. This dragon hatches from the Constello Egg and has a growth time of 2 hours and 20 minutes when tamed or 1 hour and 52 minutes when you find it in the wild.

When pushed up to Level 20, this dragon becomes a formidable creature with a defense of 65, an attack featuring a breath of 155 and a bite of 600, a walking speed of 45, flying at 37, and a health pool of 6,000. At the time, those aiming to acquire Constello had to invest 250 Guild Gems for its Egg.

But if you're late to the party and wish to have this dragon now, you can get it in an auction where the minimum bid starts at 50,000 Gold Coins. Constello can also be obtained from another player via trading.

3) Geoteryx: The earthly aviator of Roblox Dragon Adventures

Geoteryx, also known as Geo, was originally a world dragon from Accessory Island, but it later became available through the Dragon Pass during Seasons 2 and 7, each of which cost gamers 350 Robux. This earthly beast was brought to life by the artist Brippu. It has a growth time of 2 hours and 40 minutes when tamed and 2 hours and 8 minutes in the wild.

At level 20, Geoteryx commands stats with a defense of 55, an attack showcasing a breath of 120 and a bite of 400, a walking speed of 35, flying at 50, and a ginormous health pool of 5,750.

If you want to get your hands on him now, you can bid for this majestic creature. The minimum bid starts at 25,000 Gold Coins, and yes, Geoteryx is also tradable.

4) Lepilon: The fluttering beauty of Roblox Dragon Adventures

This dragon is also known as Butterfly and Lep. Lepilon is a large-sized dragon that originates from Accessory Island alongside its counterpart, Geoteryx. Conceptualized by the talented artist Brippu, Lepilon's growth time is 2 hours and 20 minutes when tamed and 1 hour and 52 minutes in the wild.

At level 20, Lepilon has a defense of 10, an attack featuring a breath of 115 and a bite of 225, a walking speed of 35, flying at 30, and health of 6,000. Lepilon could have been obtained by completing the season pass levels during Seasons 4 and 11 as the final Dragon Pass reward, which cost players 350 Robux.

However, this was changed when Lepilon was made available for trading as well as auctioning. The minimum bid for this dragon starts at 25,000 Gold Coins.

Roblox Dragon Adventures offers a diverse and captivating array of creatures. Whether you're drawn to the fiery might of Moixaura, the celestial wonder of Constello, the earthly majesty of Geoteryx, or the fluttering beauty of Lepilon, these Guild Dragons are ready to elevate your Dragon Adventures to new heights.

For more such content, visit and bookmark the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub.