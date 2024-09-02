Gym League Update 9 Gym Pass: All Rewards, Premium Price, and More

Gym League is a bodybuilding simulator with realistic muscle physics, that allows you to use gym equipment to achieve a heroic physique. Update 9 of this title implemented a new season pass, aka the Gym Pass, which can reward you with bottlecaps, auras, and more as you continue your journey toward the ultimate physical form.

This guide goes over all rewards offered by the Update 9 Gym Pass, its price, and more.

Tiers and Price of the Gym League Update 9 Gym Pass

The Update 9 Gym Pass (Image via Roblox)

The Update 9 Gym Pass is a 35-level battle pass that rewards you each time you level up. You can do so by earning XP through various activities at the different gyms. The battle pass is available in two tiers: Free and Premium.

Trending

The Free tier gives you a basic array of freebies, which include a modest amount of bottlecaps, potions, gear, and auras. Upon completing the battle pass, you can obtain the Rainbow Rage Aura, which applies a massive multiplier to your Cash gain rate.

Meanwhile, its Premium counterpart has a more potent set of prizes, giving you nearly twice the amount of bottlecaps per level. You also gain access to a few exclusive Auras like Meteor Storm for completing the battle pass.

Note that Premium Gym Pass players retain access to the rewards available in the free tier, making the paid pass significantly more valuable. You can unlock the Premium Gym Pass for 350 Robux and skip it to gain all rewards instantly for 999 Robux.

Once you finish the Gym Pass, you can undergo Rebirth to reset it to level 1 and start working your way towards level 35 again. Completing the battle pass five times rewards you with the exclusive Starchain Aura.

Also read: Gym League Update 9: New Prison Gym, Sisyphus Minigame, and more

Rewards offered by Update 9 Gym Pass

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Here are the rewards offered by the Free tier of the Gym League Update 9 Gym Pass:

Level 1: 50 Bottlecaps

Level 2: 55 Bottlecaps

Level 3: 55 Bottlecaps

Level 4: 60 Bottlecaps

Level 5: Stamina Potion

Level 6: 60 Bottlecaps

Level 7: 60 Bottlecaps

Level 8: 65 Bottlecaps

Level 9: Pump Potion

Level 10: 65 Bottlecaps

Level 11: 65 Bottlecaps

Level 12: Speed Potion

Level 13: 70 Bottlecaps

Level 14: Sandstorm Aura

Level 15: 70 Bottlecaps

Level 16: Phelps Goggles

Level 17: 70 Bottlecaps

Level 18: 75 Bottlecaps

Level 19: 75 Bottlecaps

Level 20: 75 Bottlecaps

Level 21: 75 Bottlecaps

Level 22: 75 Bottlecaps

Level 23: Hero Mask

Level 24: 75 Bottlecaps

Level 25: Hero Visor

Level 26: Mega Potion

Level 27: 80 Bottlecaps

Level 28: 80 Bottlecaps

Level 29: 80 Bottlecaps

Level 30: Hero Cape

Level 31: 85 Bottlecaps

Level 32: 85 Bottlecaps

Level 33: 90 Bottlecaps

Level 34: 100 Bottlecaps

Level 35: Rainbow Rage Aura

The following rewards can be obtained by purchasing and unlocking the Premium tier:

Level 1: 100 Bottlecaps

Level 2: 100 Bottlecaps

Level 3: Ghost Storm Aura

Level 4: 110 Bottlecaps

Level 5: 60 Bottlecaps

Level 6: 120 Bottlecaps

Level 7: 120 Bottlecaps

Level 8: 125 Bottlecaps

Level 9: Radiant Sun Aura

Level 10: 135 Bottlecaps

Level 11: 135 Bottlecaps

Level 12: 135 Bottlecaps

Level 13: 135 Bottlecaps

Level 14: 140 Bottlecaps

Level 15: 145 Bottlecaps

Level 16: 150 Bottlecaps

Level 17: 500 Bottlecaps

Level 18: Power Potion

Level 19: 160 Bottlecaps

Level 20: 160 Bottlecaps

Level 21: 160 Bottlecaps

Level 22: 160 Bottlecaps

Level 23: 165 Bottlecaps

Level 24: 170 Bottlecaps

Level 25: Chipped Blade Sword

Level 26: 170 Bottlecaps

Level 27: Mask Balaclava

Level 28: Mega Potion

Level 29: 175 Bottlecaps

Level 30: Royal Crown

Level 31: 185 Bottlecaps

Level 32: 190 Bottlecaps

Level 33: 195 Bottlecaps

Level 34: 200 Bottlecaps

Level 35: Meteor Storm Aura

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How many levels does the Update 9 Gym Pass feature in Gym League?

The Update 9 Gym Pass features 35 levels for both the Free and Premium tiers.

What is the reward for completing the Free tier of the Update 9 Gym Pass in Gym League?

Completing the Free tier of the Gym League Update 9 Gym Pass rewards you with the Rainbow Rage Aura.

How much does it cost to get the Premium tier of the Gym League Update 9 Gym Pass?

Unlocking the Premium tier for the Update 9 Gym Pass costs 350 Robux.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024