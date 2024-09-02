Gym League Update 9 Gym Pass: All Rewards, Premium Price, and More

Gym League is a bodybuilding simulator with realistic muscle physics, that allows you to use gym equipment to achieve a heroic physique. Update 9 of this title implemented a new season pass, aka the Gym Pass, which can reward you with bottlecaps, auras, and more as you continue your journey toward the ultimate physical form.
This guide goes over all rewards offered by the Update 9 Gym Pass, its price, and more.
Tiers and Price of the Gym League Update 9 Gym Pass
The Update 9 Gym Pass is a 35-level battle pass that rewards you each time you level up. You can do so by earning XP through various activities at the different gyms. The battle pass is available in two tiers: Free and Premium.
The Free tier gives you a basic array of freebies, which include a modest amount of bottlecaps, potions, gear, and auras. Upon completing the battle pass, you can obtain the Rainbow Rage Aura, which applies a massive multiplier to your Cash gain rate.
Meanwhile, its Premium counterpart has a more potent set of prizes, giving you nearly twice the amount of bottlecaps per level. You also gain access to a few exclusive Auras like Meteor Storm for completing the battle pass.
Note that Premium Gym Pass players retain access to the rewards available in the free tier, making the paid pass significantly more valuable. You can unlock the Premium Gym Pass for 350 Robux and skip it to gain all rewards instantly for 999 Robux.
Once you finish the Gym Pass, you can undergo Rebirth to reset it to level 1 and start working your way towards level 35 again. Completing the battle pass five times rewards you with the exclusive Starchain Aura.
Rewards offered by Update 9 Gym Pass
Here are the rewards offered by the Free tier of the Gym League Update 9 Gym Pass:
- Level 1: 50 Bottlecaps
- Level 2: 55 Bottlecaps
- Level 3: 55 Bottlecaps
- Level 4: 60 Bottlecaps
- Level 5: Stamina Potion
- Level 6: 60 Bottlecaps
- Level 7: 60 Bottlecaps
- Level 8: 65 Bottlecaps
- Level 9: Pump Potion
- Level 10: 65 Bottlecaps
- Level 11: 65 Bottlecaps
- Level 12: Speed Potion
- Level 13: 70 Bottlecaps
- Level 14: Sandstorm Aura
- Level 15: 70 Bottlecaps
- Level 16: Phelps Goggles
- Level 17: 70 Bottlecaps
- Level 18: 75 Bottlecaps
- Level 19: 75 Bottlecaps
- Level 20: 75 Bottlecaps
- Level 21: 75 Bottlecaps
- Level 22: 75 Bottlecaps
- Level 23: Hero Mask
- Level 24: 75 Bottlecaps
- Level 25: Hero Visor
- Level 26: Mega Potion
- Level 27: 80 Bottlecaps
- Level 28: 80 Bottlecaps
- Level 29: 80 Bottlecaps
- Level 30: Hero Cape
- Level 31: 85 Bottlecaps
- Level 32: 85 Bottlecaps
- Level 33: 90 Bottlecaps
- Level 34: 100 Bottlecaps
- Level 35: Rainbow Rage Aura
The following rewards can be obtained by purchasing and unlocking the Premium tier:
- Level 1: 100 Bottlecaps
- Level 2: 100 Bottlecaps
- Level 3: Ghost Storm Aura
- Level 4: 110 Bottlecaps
- Level 5: 60 Bottlecaps
- Level 6: 120 Bottlecaps
- Level 7: 120 Bottlecaps
- Level 8: 125 Bottlecaps
- Level 9: Radiant Sun Aura
- Level 10: 135 Bottlecaps
- Level 11: 135 Bottlecaps
- Level 12: 135 Bottlecaps
- Level 13: 135 Bottlecaps
- Level 14: 140 Bottlecaps
- Level 15: 145 Bottlecaps
- Level 16: 150 Bottlecaps
- Level 17: 500 Bottlecaps
- Level 18: Power Potion
- Level 19: 160 Bottlecaps
- Level 20: 160 Bottlecaps
- Level 21: 160 Bottlecaps
- Level 22: 160 Bottlecaps
- Level 23: 165 Bottlecaps
- Level 24: 170 Bottlecaps
- Level 25: Chipped Blade Sword
- Level 26: 170 Bottlecaps
- Level 27: Mask Balaclava
- Level 28: Mega Potion
- Level 29: 175 Bottlecaps
- Level 30: Royal Crown
- Level 31: 185 Bottlecaps
- Level 32: 190 Bottlecaps
- Level 33: 195 Bottlecaps
- Level 34: 200 Bottlecaps
- Level 35: Meteor Storm Aura
FAQs
How many levels does the Update 9 Gym Pass feature in Gym League?
The Update 9 Gym Pass features 35 levels for both the Free and Premium tiers.
What is the reward for completing the Free tier of the Update 9 Gym Pass in Gym League?
Completing the Free tier of the Gym League Update 9 Gym Pass rewards you with the Rainbow Rage Aura.
How much does it cost to get the Premium tier of the Gym League Update 9 Gym Pass?
Unlocking the Premium tier for the Update 9 Gym Pass costs 350 Robux.
