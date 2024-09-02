Gym League Update 9: New Prison Gym, Sisyphus Minigame, and more

Gym League, the bodybuilding simulator with realistic physics, recently received its ninth major update. Titled Update 9, this patch introduces a brand-new gym, various body alters, a new minigame, and other adjustments that make the game more enjoyable. The inclusion of QoL updates and new additions makes this update a significant one.

Here’s what you need to know about the Update 9 in Gym League.

Everything new in Gym League Update 9

New Prison Gym, Body Alters, and Gym Adjustments

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

The latest addition to the lineup of gyms in this experience is the Prison Gym. With a Power requirement well above the septillions, this gym will help you reach a new echelon of strength. The gym can be unlocked by completing the Fusion body alter, which is the highest-tier alter that was added in the previous update.

Trending

You will also need the associated body alters to maximize your gains. The three new body alters are Jumpsuit, Bars, and Stonewall. It takes over 30 million Cash to purchase each of these, so be sure to save some money before approaching the desired body alter.

Since the Prison Gym ups the ante rather steeply, the game developers have decided to boost strength gains across all previous gyms. This will enable you to reach the Prison gym at a faster rate, particularly if you are in the early stages of the game.

Also read: Gym League: Track vs Little John Guide

Sisyphus Minigame and new Packs

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Sisyphus Minigame emulates the Greek mythical emblem, Sisyphus. Specifically, it captures the eternal punishment given to the mythical figure, where you must roll a boulder up the steep slopes using your strength.

Unlike Sisyphus’ eternal punishment, the minigame does have an ending. The rewards you get from the minigame are proportional to the distance you cross with the boulder. Your strength dictates the distance you cover with the boulder.

New Packs have also been added to the game. One of these is a Prison Gym-specific Pack to help you power up to the very limit. If you wish to speed the training process up significantly, these packs can be quite helpful. You can purchase them through the in-game Shop or by approaching their respective areas in the overworld.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When did Gym League receive Update 9?

Update 9 was implemented in the game on September 1, 2024.

How many body alters did Update 9 bring to Gym League?

Update 9 added three new body alters to the game: Jumpsuit, Stonewall, and Bar.

How do I unlock the Prison Gym in Gym League?

You can unlock the Prison Gym by completing the Fusion body alter, which requires you to raise your strength beyond 4.41 Septillion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024