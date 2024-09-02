Gym Star Simulator Update 1: New World 4, Aura System, and More

Gym Star Simulator takes you on a journey to be the greatest bodybuilder in the world. On August 31, 2024, this Roblox game received its first major update that introduced a new World, an Aura system, a Pet Index, and more. Known as Update 1, this patch introduces various gameplay adjustments to improve the overall experience for players.

Let’s take a look at the newest update in this bodybuilding simulator.

Everything new in Gym Star Simulator Update 1

World 4 and New Aura System

World 4 can be accessed through the Teleport menu (Image via Roblox)

One of the most prominent additions to the game is the introduction of World 4, known in-game as Deep Ocean Gym. This gym requires you to clear the previous one by defeating the Planet Knight and accruing 1.2 Trillion Cash. Gather the best Pets, train all of your muscle groups, and take on some of the most challenging opponents in this brand-new world.

Another major update is the inclusion of an Aura system. This system grants the ability to equip an Aura of your choice, enveloping your avatar in a whirl of particle effects. Equip the best Aura you get and show them off to your friends and other Robloxians on the server.

Pet Index, Pet Enchants, and other updates

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

Update 1 adds the Pet Index, a useful tool for those seeking to collect every Pet and Pet variation in the game. It shows you every Pet available through summons, as well as its details, so you can learn about the multipliers they add to your overall gains.

Additionally, you can obtain Pet Enchants that improve the effectiveness of your quadruped gym buddies. You can access these enchants from the overworld next to the Pet summon area.

Other changes include a workout update for World 3 and a new Settings button. The World 3 workout update adjusts your gains to make your workout progression more seamless. As for the Settings button, you can now customize your Trainer, Music, and Aura with the press of a button.

FAQs

When was Update 1 added to Gym Star Simulator?

Update 1 was added to the game on August 31, 2024.

How do I unlock World 4 in Gym Star Simulator?

World 4 can be unlocked by defeating the Planet Knight in World 3 and collecting 1.2 Trillion Cash.

Is Gym Star Simulator free to play?

Yes, every piece of content available in the game can be accessed for free, with a few optional purchases available for those who need them.

