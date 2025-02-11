  • home icon
Haikyuu Legends Update 6 patch notes: New Lobby, buffs, and more

By Swastik Sharma
Modified Feb 11, 2025 21:35 GMT
Haikyuu Legends
This article will give the full changelog of the latest Haikyuu Legends update (Image via Roblox)

Haikyuu Legends has released a fresh update featuring a variety of new additions and changes. Update 6 not only adds a new game mode but has also buffed/nerfed some of the gameplay mechanics.

This article will provide the complete patch notes of the Haikyuu Legends update.

Complete changelog of Haikyuu Legends Update 6

You can check out the patch note in the game too (Image via Roblox)

As stated, you will find a new game mode as well as various other changes when you log into the game. We have the complete changelog below with all the details that you should be aware of.

also-read-trending Trending

Everything that the update offers

  1. New Codes
  2. New Lobby
  3. Ranked Mode
  4. AFK Server
  5. Quests
  6. New Leaderboards
  7. Score Effects
  8. Buffs and Nerfs

New codes

  • UPDATE6 - You get 1 lucky spin for redeeming this code.
  • RANKED - You get 2 lucky ability spins for this code.
  • 80M_VISITS - You can obtain 10 regular spins by using this code.
  • NOTONTIME - You get 2 lucky spins for using the code.
  • BIGGESTEVER - You will get 5 ability spins after redeeming the code.

Ranked Mode

  • Queue up in 2v2, 3v3, 4v4 and 6v6 gamemodes
  • Earn ELO by winning games and unlocking different ranks
  • Unlock season rewards
  • Season 0 starts today and will last 2 weeks

AFK Server

  • Earn spins every 2 minutes while being afk
  • Roll for various rewards

Score effects

  • Unlock new score effects by buying the score effect pack
  • Use your NEW effects by scoring against the other team

Quests

  • Unlock new quests daily
  • Earn yen, lucky spins, and more

New leaderboards

  • New weekly leaderboards
  • New ranked leaderboards

Buffs and Nerfs

  • Bumps have been buffed
  • Blonng has been nerfed

Bug fixes

  • Serve rotation bug
  • Spin confirmation bug

Also check: Haikyuu Legends Styles tier list

How to enter the code in Haikyuu Legends

Redeeming codes will give you rewards (Image via Roblox)

Finding the area to enter the code can be slightly confusing. To do so, first click on Shop and then scroll sideways until you see the Code section. From thereon, simply write or copy-paste the codes and hit Enter to redeem them. Since the codes are case-sensitive, we recommend pasting them instead of manual input.

You must be at least level five to unlock and enter codes in the game. To raise your level, simply jump into a match and perform various moves to earn XP and money. This will come in handy since the codes reward you with spins that can be used to obtain Abilities or Styles.

Also check: How to master Haikyuu Legends

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
