Haikyuu Legends Update 6 patch notes: New Lobby, buffs, and more

Haikyuu Legends has released a fresh update featuring a variety of new additions and changes. Update 6 not only adds a new game mode but has also buffed/nerfed some of the gameplay mechanics.
This article will provide the complete patch notes of the Haikyuu Legends update.
Complete changelog of Haikyuu Legends Update 6
As stated, you will find a new game mode as well as various other changes when you log into the game. We have the complete changelog below with all the details that you should be aware of.
Everything that the update offers
- New Codes
- New Lobby
- Ranked Mode
- AFK Server
- Quests
- New Leaderboards
- Score Effects
- Buffs and Nerfs
New codes
- UPDATE6 - You get 1 lucky spin for redeeming this code.
- RANKED - You get 2 lucky ability spins for this code.
- 80M_VISITS - You can obtain 10 regular spins by using this code.
- NOTONTIME - You get 2 lucky spins for using the code.
- BIGGESTEVER - You will get 5 ability spins after redeeming the code.
Ranked Mode
- Queue up in 2v2, 3v3, 4v4 and 6v6 gamemodes
- Earn ELO by winning games and unlocking different ranks
- Unlock season rewards
- Season 0 starts today and will last 2 weeks
AFK Server
- Earn spins every 2 minutes while being afk
- Roll for various rewards
Score effects
- Unlock new score effects by buying the score effect pack
- Use your NEW effects by scoring against the other team
Quests
- Unlock new quests daily
- Earn yen, lucky spins, and more
New leaderboards
- New weekly leaderboards
- New ranked leaderboards
Buffs and Nerfs
- Bumps have been buffed
- Blonng has been nerfed
Bug fixes
- Serve rotation bug
- Spin confirmation bug
How to enter the code in Haikyuu Legends
Finding the area to enter the code can be slightly confusing. To do so, first click on Shop and then scroll sideways until you see the Code section. From thereon, simply write or copy-paste the codes and hit Enter to redeem them. Since the codes are case-sensitive, we recommend pasting them instead of manual input.
You must be at least level five to unlock and enter codes in the game. To raise your level, simply jump into a match and perform various moves to earn XP and money. This will come in handy since the codes reward you with spins that can be used to obtain Abilities or Styles.
