Haikyuu Legends Update 6 patch notes: New Lobby, buffs, and more

Haikyuu Legends has released a fresh update featuring a variety of new additions and changes. Update 6 not only adds a new game mode but has also buffed/nerfed some of the gameplay mechanics.

This article will provide the complete patch notes of the Haikyuu Legends update.

Complete changelog of Haikyuu Legends Update 6

You can check out the patch note in the game too (Image via Roblox)

As stated, you will find a new game mode as well as various other changes when you log into the game. We have the complete changelog below with all the details that you should be aware of.

Everything that the update offers

New Codes New Lobby Ranked Mode AFK Server Quests New Leaderboards Score Effects Buffs and Nerfs

New codes

UPDATE6 - You get 1 lucky spin for redeeming this code.

You get 1 lucky spin for redeeming this code. RANKED - You get 2 lucky ability spins for this code.

You get 2 lucky ability spins for this code. 80M_VISITS - You can obtain 10 regular spins by using this code.

You can obtain 10 regular spins by using this code. NOTONTIME - You get 2 lucky spins for using the code.

You get 2 lucky spins for using the code. BIGGESTEVER - You will get 5 ability spins after redeeming the code.

Ranked Mode

Queue up in 2v2, 3v3, 4v4 and 6v6 gamemodes

Earn ELO by winning games and unlocking different ranks

Unlock season rewards

Season 0 starts today and will last 2 weeks

AFK Server

Earn spins every 2 minutes while being afk

Roll for various rewards

Score effects

Unlock new score effects by buying the score effect pack

Use your NEW effects by scoring against the other team

Quests

Unlock new quests daily

Earn yen, lucky spins, and more

New leaderboards

New weekly leaderboards

New ranked leaderboards

Buffs and Nerfs

Bumps have been buffed

Blonng has been nerfed

Bug fixes

Serve rotation bug

Spin confirmation bug

How to enter the code in Haikyuu Legends

Redeeming codes will give you rewards (Image via Roblox)

Finding the area to enter the code can be slightly confusing. To do so, first click on Shop and then scroll sideways until you see the Code section. From thereon, simply write or copy-paste the codes and hit Enter to redeem them. Since the codes are case-sensitive, we recommend pasting them instead of manual input.

You must be at least level five to unlock and enter codes in the game. To raise your level, simply jump into a match and perform various moves to earn XP and money. This will come in handy since the codes reward you with spins that can be used to obtain Abilities or Styles.

