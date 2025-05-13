Hercool Anime Vanguards: How to get, abilities, and more

Anime Vanguards offers a plethora of anime-themed characters to use in battle to varying effectiveness. Hercool is among the game’s various Mythical units, available from the Special Banner summons. He is a dedicated support character that can evolve into Hercool and Mr. Buu, enabling him to deal damage while being able to farm money.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Hercool in Anime Vanguards.

Everything you need to know about Hercool in Anime Vanguards

How to get and evolution

Hercool in the Special Summon pool (Image via Roblox)

Hercool is exclusive to the Special Summon banner, where you can spend Gems to try and acquire the character. As a Mythical unit, he has a 0.3% chance to appear in your summons, making him exceedingly rare. This can be alleviated somewhat with Lucky Boosts and Mythic pity, both of which are readily accessible in the game.

Ad

Trending

Once you obtain him, Hercool can be evolved into Hercool and Mr. Boo after you score 5,000 takedowns with the unit’s base form. Then, you must collect the following resources to complete the evolution process:

12x Champ’s Belt

30x Green Essence

15x Red Essence

20x Purple Essence

5x Blue Essence

15x Yellow Essence

1x Rainbow Essence

15,000x Gold

Also read: All new Anime Vanguards 5.0 units (Ranked)

Abilities and recommended Traits

Ad

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Hercool and Mr. Boo have access to two abilities, as is the standard for units of this rarity.

Ad

The first ability, The Champ, is also available to the base unit Hercool. It increases the rate of money earned by farm units by 2% per upgrade. Additionally, there is a 30% chance of negating all damage done by this unit.

The second ability is called Mr. Boo Arrives, the primary source of damage for the character. This passive gives the unit 100% damage, 100% range, and 50% crit rate.

Furthermore, critical hits boost all ally base damage and crit damage by 10% and 15% for 15 seconds, respectively. These bonuses to attack and crit damage become 20% and 30%, respectively, if the allied units belong to the Dragon Sphere.

Ad

There are two build routes you can pick with Hercool and Mr. Boo: as a damage dealer and as a money farm unit. As a damage dealer, they can make use of Monarch, Deadeye, Solar, and Blitz, maximizing their DPS and reducing their SPA by a fair margin.

That said, this build is not always the best play to make, particularly if you have access to units like Super Vogito. So, you can use the Fortune Trait to improve this unit’s farming capabilities and leave the damage-dealing responsibility to more powerful units.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get Hercool in Anime Vanguards

Hercool is a Mythic unit available through the Special Banner summon.

How to evolve Hercool into Hercool and Mr. Boo in Anime Vanguards

Evolving Hercool into Hercool and Mr. Boo requires 12x Champ’s Belt, 30x Green Essence, 15x Red Essence, 20x Purple Essence, 5x Blue Essence, 15x Yellow Essence, 1x Rainbow Essence, and 15,000x Gold.

Ad

What is the best Trait for Hercool and Mr. Boo in Anime Vanguards?

The best Trait for Hercool and Mr. Boo is Fortune to maximize their money-farming capabilities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024