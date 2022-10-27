Heroes Legacy codes in Roblox: Spins and XP (October 2022)

April Games created Roblox Heroes Legacy on May 24, 2020. The title is inspired by the famous anime, My Hero Academia. With fans of the series rushing to play the game, it has received 83 thousand likes and 23.6 million visits. This goes to show how popular this offering is.
In this game, players have a choice to become a hero that everybody loves or take on the role of a feared villain. Moreover, the developers have offered some free codes that can be used to gain an additional advantage in the title. Here are the active and inactive ones for this month.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy
Active codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy
Here are the only active Roblox codes in Heroes Legacy:
- LEGACYFAMILY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 8,000 seconds of 2x XP
- MERRYCHRISTMAS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five Rare Spins
- torchbros - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive eight Uncommon Spins
Detailed steps to redeem these three codes have been mentioned in the last section of the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy
These codes have expired and do not work in Heroes Legacy anymore:
- 13000LIKES - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200,000 cash
- 15KTHANKS! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 3,600 seconds of 2x XP
- 16KLikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 100,000 cash
- 18KLikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200,000 cash
- 20KLIKES - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2000,000 cash
- 750PLAYERS! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive cash
- 80K! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive two hours of 2x money
- Absolut3R!ghtful - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 100,000 cash
- Aliens - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 100,000 cash
- Artist3.0 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive four Rare spins
- bangthefighter - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive cash
- Boros - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 100,000 cash
- DessiAFO - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive two Spins
- DessiLegacy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 5,000 cash
- eXpBooStLoL - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,800 seconds of 2x XP
- goketsu - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive cash
- JovahnDad - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive three Rare spins
- LegendsNeverdie - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 10,000 cash
- NoclypsoDOFA - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive three Rare Spins
- NomuVsAllMight! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five Rare Spins
- paradiser - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive cash
- RIPKobe - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 10,000 cash
- S0RRY! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,800 seconds of 2x XP
- StatRefund - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Stat reset
- thank_you!! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive cash
- Ty16M! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive two Rare Spins
- ZenoBad - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive two hours of 2x XP
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in the game:
- Start the Heroes Legacy and give it a few minutes to load.
- Select the Settings button and wait for a pop-up window.
- Enter an active code in the text box.
- Hit the Redeem button.
It is recommended that players copy and paste active codes into the text box instead of inserting them manually. This will help in preventing errors.
Should players want more codes, they must join a list of Roblox groups. The list containing their mentions is on the game's homepage.