Heroes Legacy codes in Roblox: Spins and XP (October 2022)

April Games created Roblox Heroes Legacy on May 24, 2020. The title is inspired by the famous anime, My Hero Academia. With fans of the series rushing to play the game, it has received 83 thousand likes and 23.6 million visits. This goes to show how popular this offering is.

In this game, players have a choice to become a hero that everybody loves or take on the role of a feared villain. Moreover, the developers have offered some free codes that can be used to gain an additional advantage in the title. Here are the active and inactive ones for this month.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy

Active codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy

Here are the only active Roblox codes in Heroes Legacy:

LEGACYFAMILY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 8,000 seconds of 2x XP

MERRYCHRISTMAS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five Rare Spins

torchbros - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive eight Uncommon Spins

Detailed steps to redeem these three codes have been mentioned in the last section of the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy

These codes have expired and do not work in Heroes Legacy anymore:

13000LIKES - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200,000 cash

15KTHANKS! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 3,600 seconds of 2x XP

16KLikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 100,000 cash

18KLikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200,000 cash

20KLIKES - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2000,000 cash

750PLAYERS! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive cash

80K! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive two hours of 2x money

Absolut3R!ghtful - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 100,000 cash

Aliens - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 100,000 cash

Artist3.0 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive four Rare spins

bangthefighter - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive cash

Boros - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 100,000 cash

DessiAFO - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive two Spins

DessiLegacy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 5,000 cash

eXpBooStLoL - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,800 seconds of 2x XP

goketsu - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive cash

JovahnDad - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive three Rare spins

LegendsNeverdie - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 10,000 cash

NoclypsoDOFA - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive three Rare Spins

NomuVsAllMight! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five Rare Spins

paradiser - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive cash

RIPKobe - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 10,000 cash

S0RRY! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1,800 seconds of 2x XP

StatRefund - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Stat reset

thank_you!! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive cash

Ty16M! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive two Rare Spins

ZenoBad - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive two hours of 2x XP

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in the game:

Start the Heroes Legacy and give it a few minutes to load.

Select the Settings button and wait for a pop-up window.

Enter an active code in the text box.

Hit the Redeem button.

It is recommended that players copy and paste active codes into the text box instead of inserting them manually. This will help in preventing errors.

Should players want more codes, they must join a list of Roblox groups. The list containing their mentions is on the game's homepage.

Poll : 0 votes