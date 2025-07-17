Hide the Body Whispering Cemetery guide

The Whispering Cemetery is a late-game map in Hide the Body, set in an abandoned graveyard. This map shares the overall gameplay structure with the others: a friend is visiting you, and before they arrive, you must dispose of the corpse. The graveyard presents some of the most unique hiding spots in the game, where quick thinking will keep the corpse hidden and your friendship intact.

Here’s a quick overview of the Whispering Cemetery.

Breaking down the Whispering Cemetery in Hide the Body

Unlocking the Whispering Cemetery

The Whispering Cemetery in the Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Whispering Cemetery is one of the two unlockable maps in the game, with the other being The Yard. This map must be purchased from the Shop for 650 Coins before it becomes accessible in gameplay. Since you only get about 20 Coins per hidden body on the highest difficulty, amassing enough Coins for it is a lengthy grind.

An easy way to do so is to play in single-player mode and set the Stranger count to one. That way, you will only have to hide one body per round and each round will go by very quickly. You will receive plenty of Coins per run, and it will only take a little while to gather enough.

Also read: Hide the Body: A beginner's guide

Gameplay strategy

Match settings (Image via Roblox)

As is the norm for matches in this game, the round will start with the Stranger arriving at the cemetery entrance. Since the match is set in a graveyard, your options for a hiding spot are limited to coffins, which can make the gameplay a little challenging.

Your first objective is to kill them, which is done rather easily by dropping any object on their head. Take your time to position the object and let go of the Left Mouse Button to ragdoll them.

Next, drag their body to any nearby coffin. Remove the lid of almost all of them and stash the body inside. Since you only have 15 seconds to do it, we recommend the casket next to the entrance. Consider removing the lid before killing the Stranger to make the process even easier.

Once the body is in the grave, replace the lid before the countdown ends. Your friend, the NPC, will arrive and roam the cemetery for a little while before leaving. If the NPC cannot detect the hidden corpse, you will win the match.

The higher the difficulty, the more challenging it will be to hide the body. So, ensure the dead body fits the coffin well before securing the lid in higher difficulties.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How can I unlock the Whispering Cemetery in Hide the Body?

The Whispering Cemetery can be unlocked from the Shop for 650 Coins.

How can I earn Coins in Hide the Body?

Coins can be earned by successfully hiding corpses from your NPC friend.

Does Hide the Body support cooperative multiplayer?

Yes, the game allows up to five players to participate in cooperative multiplayer.

