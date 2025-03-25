Honey Badger Adopt Me: How to adopt, growth stages, and tricks

In Adopt Me, Honey Badger is a limited reward acquired through UGC purchases from the Accessory Shop. Introduced on September 27, 2024, this Pet is among the rarest in the game, as it requires you to purchase multiple UGCs. Unlike most Pets in the experience that have an RNG-heavy acquisition process, you can get the Honey Badger without relying on luck.

Let’s go over everything you need to know about the Honey Badger Pet in Adopt Me, including its growth stages and tricks.

Everything you need to know about Honey Badger in Adopt Me

Overview and how to adopt

The Honey Badger (Image via Roblox)

The Honey Badger is an Ultra Rare Pet that is exclusively available from the Accessory Shop. To obtain it, you must participate in the game’s UGC Rewards system, where purchasing a premium UGC accessory earns you a Stamp.

Upon collecting five Stamps by buying five distinct UGCs, you will receive the Honey Badger as a prize. You may also receive the Pet by trading for it.

Your purchases must be made in the Accessory Shop, which is located on Adoption Island, close to the Nursery. Since each UGC accessory has a different price, the overall cost for the Honey Badger varies depending on your selection. The minimum possible price for the Pet is 295 Robux, which makes it among the cheaper premium options in the game.

Note that the Honey Badger is a limited Pet, just like its predecessor, the Jellyfish. While it is currently available, there is a chance that it will be replaced in the future. Should that come to pass, the only way to obtain it would be through trading.

Tricks and growth stages

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Honey Badger undergoes six distinct growth phases, during each of which it learns a new trick. These growth stages include Newborn, Junior, Pre-Teen, Teen, Post-Teen, and Full Grown.

Listed below are the different tricks it learns during these growth phases:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full-Grown: Trick 2

The rate of its growth depends on how attentively you care for it; the better care you afford it, the faster it will develop. As such, consider paying attention to its speech bubbles while playing the game to hasten its growth.

If you merge four regular Honey Badgers, you can get the Neon Honey Badger, a variation that alters the Pet’s color palette. Four Neon Honey Badgers can then be fused to create a Mega Neon Honey Badger, which further changes its appearance.

FAQs

How to get Honey Badger in Adopt Me

Honey Badger can be redeemed from the Accessory Shop by purchasing five premium UGCs from the same vendor.

Can Honey Badger be obtained through trading in Adopt Me?

Yes, you can get the Honey Badger through trading.

Which tricks does the Honey Badger learn in Adopt Me?

The Honey Badger learns Sit, Joyful, Beg, Jump, and two tricks of the player’s choice as it grows.

