How to adopt Legendary Frostbite Bear Adopt Me

The Legendary Frostbite Bear in Adopt Me is among the Pets that were introduced with the Ice Dimension Event. Added to the game on March 21, 2025, this frosty pet can be acquired for free using the Bait mechanic. You can acquire it with a myriad of lures, but the odds of getting it are quite low. As such, it may take several tries before you can adopt and raise the Bear as your Pet.

Here’s a quick guide going over the Legendary Frostbite Bear’s acquisition process, along with its growth stages and the tricks it can learn.

Adopting the Legendary Frostbite Bear in Adopt Me

Lures in the Ice Dimension (Image via Roblox)

The Legendary Frostbite Bear, like its fellow Pets introduced in the Ice Dimension Event, can be acquired using the Ice Soup Bait. The Ice Soup Bait acts as a replacement for the standard Campfire Cookies, being the infinite bait that costs no resources.

To try and catch the Bear, you must set up a Lure and place the bait inside to test your luck and see if it attracts the Pet. The lure remains active for four hours at a time, after which you must check it and see what it attracts. This Legendary Pet has a 0.01% chance of being attracted by the lure so, it can potentially take dozens of hours before you get it.

You may also use other special Baits to try to attract the Bear. These include the Shiver Cone Bait and the Subzero Popsicle Bait, both of which cost 200 Ice Shards, which are acquired through the Slippery Slope Minigame as a part of the Ice Dimension Event. Note that the odds of getting the Frostbite Bear remain the same for all three types of Baits.

An alternative way to acquire the Pet is through trading, though it may be a little challenging to find someone willing to part with the new and rare Bear.

Legendary Frostbite Bear growth stages and tricks

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Legendary Frostbite Bear undergoes six distinct growth phases, each of which teaches it new tricks. Its growth phases include Newborn, Junior, Pre-Teen, Teen, Post-Teen, and Full-Grown. Listed below are the different tricks it learns throughout its growth stages:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full Grown: Trick 2

The Frostbite Bear can also have Neon and Mega variations with minimally altered aesthetics. You can merge four full-grown Frostbite Bears to get a Neon one and merge four Neon ones to get a Mega variation.

FAQs

How to get the Legendary Frostbite Bear in Adopt Me

The Legendary Frostbite Bear can be obtained by luring it with the Ice Soup, the Shiver Cone Bait, or the Subzero Popsicle Baits.

Can the Legendary Frostbite Bear be obtained for free in Adopt Me?

Yes, the Legendary Frostbite Bear can be acquired for free without any Robux purchases.

When was the Legendary Frostbite Bear added to Adopt Me?

The Legendary Frostbite Bear was added to the game on March 21, 2025.

