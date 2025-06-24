Honeysuckle Grow a Garden: Rarity, harvest value, and more

Honeysuckle, one of the Seeds added with the Grow a Garden Bizzy Bee Event, has remained accessible even after the event ended. The Mythical Seed was previously available as a part of the Bizzy Bear’s quest, but its acquisition method has now been shifted to the Crafting Table. It is one of the most valuable Seeds in the game, producing high-value harvests that can make you a millionaire in no time.

This guide goes over everything you need to know about Honeysuckle, including its acquisition method, harvest value, yield type, and rarity.

Breaking down Honeysuckle in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Crafting Table (Image via Roblox)

As previously stated, Honeysuckle is now exclusive to the Crafting Table, where you can craft it with three ingredients introduced with the Bizzy Bee Event. These ingredients are still available in the game and are listed below:

1x Pink Lily: 10% drop chance from the Flower Seed Pack. Flower Seed Packs are obtainable via Summer Harvest point rewards.

10% drop chance from the Flower Seed Pack. Flower Seed Packs are obtainable via Summer Harvest point rewards. 1x Purple Dahlia: 4.5% drop chance from the Flower Seed Pack.

4.5% drop chance from the Flower Seed Pack. 80x Honey: 10 units of Honey can be obtained at the Honey Combpressor by bringing 10 kgs of Pollinated Fruits.

The Crafting Table and the Honey Combpressor are right next to each other. Once you feed the ingredients into the former, it will take about 24 minutes for you to receive the Honeysuckle Seed.

As you may have gleaned from the ingredients list, the process of getting the Honeysuckle Seed is quite involved. There is plenty of RNG involved in the process, particularly for the Pink Lily and Purple Dahlia. That said, the result is well worth the effort for reasons discussed in the following section.

Also read: Grow a Garden: A beginner’s guide

Rarity, harvest value, and yield type

The Honeysuckle Seed (Image via Roblox)

Honeysuckle belongs to the Mythical rarity. Being the ultimate prize of the Bizzy Bear quest, it is fittingly valuable. Its base selling value is around 90,250 Sheckles, which makes each harvest extremely lucrative. With Mutations and size variations, its value can easily skyrocket above a million Sheckles.

Honeysuckle's yield type adds to its value even further. Being a Multi-Harvest type species, it can become a permanent part of your farm. It will continuously produce Fruits at regular intervals, giving you a steady supply of money that you will never run out of.

So, we recommend pursuing this Seed while it is still obtainable, particularly since there’s no telling if it will remain available in the future.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get Honeysuckle in Grow a Garden

The Honeysuckle Seed can be crafted at the Crafting Table with a Pink Lily, a Purple Dahlia, and 80 units of Honey.

How much does an average Honeysuckle harvest sell for in Grow a Garden?

An average Honeysuckle harvest sells for around 90,250 Sheckles.

How to get Honey in Grow a Garden

10 units of Honey can be obtained by bringing 10 kgs of Pollinated Fruits to the Honey Combpressor.

