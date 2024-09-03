How to access the Ancient Dragon Portal in Anime Defenders

Anime Defenders prominently features a mechanic known as Portals. These can be used to access unique stages that offer special rewards and rare units. One of the most sought-after is the Ancient Dragon Portal, which comes in Epic, Legendary, Mythical, and Secret varieties.

We explore the Ancient Dragon Portal, how to open it, and the rewards it offers.

Opening the Ancient Dragon Portal in Anime Defenders

The Play area is home to Snowy Woods and Crystal Cave stages (Image via Roblox)

Of the five secret portals available through playing specific maps, the Ancient Dragon Portal is perhaps the most valuable. Clearing the portal gives you a chance to get the Dragon Mage, a Secret-rarity unit that is one of the best hybrid units in this anime-inspired tower-defense game.

To obtain this portal, access the Infinite Mode versions of Snowy Woods and Crystal Cave and clear at least 31 waves. The latter has a higher chance of dropping the Ancient Dragon Portal but is also more difficult, so pick the stage based on your level.

Despite the low drop rate, we recommend going for the Secret Ancient Dragon Portal to guarantee the Dragon Mage Secret unit. He is the most valuable reward in the Ancient Dragon Portal reward pool, after all.

Rewards offered by the Ancient Dragon Portal

Obtain the Portal Hardener at the Athenyx Arena (Image via Roblox)

No matter which variant of the Ancient Dragon Portal you choose, you will receive a variety of prizes for completion. Each portal rarity yields a different quality of rewards, which are listed below:

Rare Ancient Dragon Portal: 3x Draconic Crystals, 150x Gems, 2x Trait Crystals, Spirit Orb (25% drop chance); 1x Epic Portal

3x Draconic Crystals, 150x Gems, 2x Trait Crystals, Spirit Orb (25% drop chance); 1x Epic Portal Epic Ancient Dragon Portal: 3x Draconic Crystals, 150x Gems, 2x Trait Crystals, Spirit Orb (50% drop chance), Legendary Portal (30% drop chance)

3x Draconic Crystals, 150x Gems, 2x Trait Crystals, Spirit Orb (50% drop chance), Legendary Portal (30% drop chance) Legendary Ancient Dragon Portal: 5x Draconic Crystals, 200x Gems, 3x Trait Crystals, 1x Spirit Orb, Mythical Portal (20% drop chance)

5x Draconic Crystals, 200x Gems, 3x Trait Crystals, 1x Spirit Orb, Mythical Portal (20% drop chance) Mythical Ancient Dragon Portal: 7x Draconic Crystals, 250x Gems, 3x Trait Crystals, 2x Spirit Orb, Secret Portal (2% drop chance)

You can also craft a Hardened Portal of any of these using a Portal Hardener, as of update 5.0. That way, you won’t have to rely on RNG to receive the desired type of Portal. You can get the Portal Hardener item by completing the Athenyx Challenges or the Athenyx Battlepass.

FAQs

How do I get the Ancient Dragon Portal in Anime Defenders?

You can obtain the Ancient Dragon Portal by completing 31 waves of Snowy Woods and Crystal Cave in Infinite Mode or crafting it using a Portal Hardener.

Which Secret unit can I obtain through the Ancient Dragon Portal in Anime Defenders?

The Dragon Mage is the Secret-rarity unit that can be obtained as a reward for completing the Ancient Dragon Portal.

What are Portals in Anime Defenders?

Portals are unique items that can be used to access special levels and gain valuable rewards for beating them.

