How to add friends as managers in Restaurant Tycoon 3

Restaurant Tycoon 3 allows you to invite friends to your established eatery. They can help you with tasks like cooking, serving, and decorating, provided they have sufficient permission from you, the owner of the restaurant. Employing your friends not only lets you earn quick Cash during your playthroughs, but it also lets you save money by eliminating the need for hiring staff.

This guide provides a full explanation on how you can give the manager or other permissions to your friends for your eatery.

Adding friends as managers in Restaurant Tycoon 3

The Staff button is in the middle of the screen (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to add friends as managers for your restaurant:

Spawn your restaurant in the game.

Click the Staff button. It appears on your screen when you're near or inside your restaurant.

Press the tab with the gear icon on the left side of the Manage Workers menu.

Click "Add Player."

Enter your friend's username or select them from the row of recommended managers.

Once done, click on their name and press the Edit button.

Set the Permission Level to "Manager" to give your friend cooking and building authorization.

Don't forget to hit the Save Changes button on the right side of the screen.

Change your friend's Permission Level and apply the changes (Image via Roblox)

It is possible to give other Permission Levels to your friends. They begin at the Employee level, but can be promoted to Manager or Co-Owner at any time.

Notably, you can remove their permissions as well as fire your friends from your restaurant. The power solely rests with you, the owner, and it cannot be taken over by your friends, even if they get the Co-Owner authorization.

About each Permission Level in Restaurant Tycoon 3

Set the Permission Level according to your preference (Image via Roblox)

There are three Permission Levels in Restaurant Tycoon 3. Depending on the one provided to a friend, they get different permits while working in your restaurant.

Employee is the first level of permission. Any player who has this can cook and serve meals to the NPC customers. However, they cannot access the Build Mode to make changes to your restaurant's furniture or interior.

To allow your friends to make changes in your restaurant, you'll need to grant them at least the Manager role. A Manager can cook and serve food as well as use the Build Mode to add decorations, furniture, and upgrades in your restaurant.

Co-Owner is the highest permission that you can grant in Restaurant Tycoon 3. It gives your selected friend/s every permission, letting them cook meals, add decorations, and even hire staff in your restaurant. Only give this authority to players that you trust, given that it can be used to sabotage your gameplay.

FAQs on Restaurant Tycoon 3

Does a player need to be in the game to receive any Permission Level?

No. You can give permissions to your selected comrades even if they aren't playing the game at that moment.

What all things can a Manager do?

A player with the Manager permissions can cook food as well as utilize the Build Mode to show their creativity.

Is Restaurant Tycoon 3 free?

Yes, this is a completely free-to-play experience.

