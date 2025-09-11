How to adopt Eggnog Dog in Adopt Me

Adopt Me has an extensive roster of Pets that you can add to your collection by completing certain tasks. The Eggnog Dog was released as a part of the Winter Festival 2023. Players could obtain it during the aforementioned celebration as an Uncommon-rarity Pet. Since the event has since ended, the Eggnog Dog is not currently available through regular means outside of trading.

Let’s take a detailed look at the Eggnog Dog and find out what it’s all about.

Everything you need to know about the Eggnog Dog in Adopt Me

How to adopt

The Eggnog Dog (Image via Adopt Me)

The Eggnog Dog was a limited-time Pet available on December 25, 2023, during the Winter Festival 2023. It could be obtained through the Christmas Future Egg, a special Egg with only the Eggnog Dog in its featured Pet pool. So, if you had a Christmas Future Egg, you were guaranteed this Uncommon-rarity Dog upon hatching.

Currently, the Eggnog Dog has been rendered inaccessible, as the Christmas Future Egg can no longer be obtained. That said, it can still be traded, and you can get your hands on the Pet if you find someone willing to give it away. This can be rather difficult, as only longtime players are likely to have the Pet.

If you do find someone willing to trade the Eggnog Dog away, the deal should be fairly simple to secure. The Eggnog Dog’s trade value is currently quite low, so you should have no trouble matching the opposing party’s offer.

Growth stages and Tricks

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Eggnog Dog undergoes the six standard stages of growth: Newborn, Junior, Pre-Teen, Teen, Post-Teen, and Full Grown. Its growth rate depends on how frequently you fulfill its Needs; the more Needs you complete, the faster it will cycle through the growth phases. With each growth phase, it learns a new trick, as detailed below:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full-Grown: Trick 2

If you happen to snag multiple copies of the Eggnog Dog, you could try combining them for Neon and Mega Neon variants. You need four Eggnog Dogs to make a Neon Eggnog Dog, and four Neon Eggnog Dogs make a Mega Neon Eggnog Dog. For one Mega Neon Eggnog Dog, you need 16 Eggnog Dogs, finding which is close to impossible at the moment.

FAQs on Adopt Me

How do I get the Eggnog Dog?

The Eggnog Dog can only be obtained through trading at the moment.

When was Eggnog Dog introduced to Adopt Me?

Eggnog Dog was added to the experience on December 25, 2023.

Was the Eggnog Dog a premium Pet?

No, the Eggnog Dog was tied to the Christmas Future Egg, which could be obtained for free.

