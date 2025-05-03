How to adopt the Glormy Dolphin in Adopt Me

The Glormy Dolphin in Adopt Me is one of the new elements added to the title with the Return to the Moon update. This Pet, which became part of the game on May 2, 2025, can be obtained using the newest Social Stones mechanic. Once you amass enough Social Stones, they can be exchanged at the dedicated podium on the Moon Temple to acquire the Dolphin.

Here’s how you can get the Glormy Dolphin in Adopt Me.

Getting the Glormy Dolphin in Adopt Me

Getting the Glormy Dolphin (Image via Roblox)

The Glormy Dolphin is the newest Pet available inside the Temple on the Moon. It can be obtained for 25 Social Stones, the newest currency that was made available with the Return to the Moon update. As you can earn up to 30 Social Stones per day, you only need to complete a day’s worth of Social Stone objectives to get the Pet. You can also get the Glormy Dolphin via trading.

Social Stones are a special currency available as a cooperative activity in the title. While playing with friends, you can complete special orange needs that your Pet will demand of you. By fulfilling these orange needs, you will earn Social Stones, which can then be exchanged on the Moon for special rewards.

The more friends you play with, the more Social Stones you receive. As of this writing, only the Glormy Dolphin can be obtained from the Social Stones.

About the Return to the Moon update

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Return to the Moon update sees the title reintroduce the titular celestial body, allowing you to explore the lunar surface once again. This time, the interactive elements have changed, introducing the new Social Stones mechanic, new exchange podiums, and the Cherry Blossom Wagon.

You can acquire the Glormy Dolphin, Moon Boots, Alien Eyes Hat, and Crater Flag Hat while roaming the Moon. The Pet aside, these elements can be purchased for Bucks, making them easy to acquire.

Lastly, players who may have missed out on exchanging Cherry Blossoms from the Cherry Blossom Event can use their currency at the Cherry Blossom Wagon. The Wagon will remain active until May 9, 2025, giving them a week to use up their remaining currency.

FAQs

How to get the Glormy Dolphin in Adopt Me

The Glormy Dolphin can be purchased for 25 Social Stones on the Moon.

When was the Glormy Dolphin added to Adopt Me?

The Glormy Dolphin was added to the game on May 2, 2025.

Can the Glormy Dolphin be acquired through trading in Adopt Me?

Yes, you can get the Glormy Dolphin by trading it with another player.

