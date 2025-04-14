How to adopt Kappakid or Legendary Super Saru in Adopt Me

The Adopt Me Cherry Blossom Festival adds various East Asian-themed elements to the experience, including new Pets. Added in the second week of the Festival, the Rare Kappakid and Legendary Super Saru can be bought from the event area. To do so, you need to amass Cherry Blossoms — the main event currency — by participating in event-exclusive minigames.
Let’s take a look at how you can adopt Kappakid and Legendary Super Saru in Adopt Me.
Getting the Kappakid and Legendary Super Saru in Adopt Me
The Kappakid and Super Saru Pets can only be obtained for the duration of the Cherry Blossom Festival. Once the event ends on May 2, 2025, they will only be accessible through trading, making it important to collect them before they go away. The two Pets belong to the Rare and Legendary rarities, respectively, and their prices reflect the difference in their rarities.
You can buy the Legendary Super Saru for 135,000 Cherry Blossoms, while the Rare Kappakid only costs 43,000 Cherry Blossoms. Getting both of them requires you to amass 178,000 Cherry Blossoms in total.
As a part of the Cherry Blossom Festival, you can also purchase vehicles, gliders, Pet Wear, Toys, and more with the currency. The rarities of these items range between Uncommon and Ultra Rare, which directly impacts their in-game pricing. Note that certain items like the Ultra Rare Flying Cloud vehicle can only be bought with Robux.
How to get Cherry Blossoms in the Cherry Blossom Festival
As of Week 2, there are three ways to get Cherry Blossoms: the Tear Up Toykyo minigame, the Sakura Scoop minigame, and the Cherry Blossom Viewing Area. The latter two were implemented during the first week of the event.
The Tear Up Toykyo minigame requires you to destroy a city while riding the back of a Kaijunior. Destruction earns you points, which increases the amount of Cherry Blossoms you earn at the end of the round. You must keep up the momentum of destruction for the duration of the minigame to maximize your earnings.
Sakura Swoop is a minigame about gliding through the hoops to build up a combo multiplier. The higher your combo, the better your score and consequently, the more Cherry Blossoms you earn.
Lastly, the Cherry Blossom Viewing Area is the designated AFK area of the Festival. You receive 25 Cherry Blossoms for spending 15 seconds in the area, which amounts to 100 Cherry Blossoms per minute. This can be a great way to passively earn the currency as you wait for the minigame cooldowns to end.
FAQs
How to get the Rare Kappakid in Adopt Me
The Rare Kappakid can be bought for 43,000 Cherry Blossoms during the Cherry Blossom Festival.
How long will the Cherry Blossom Festival last in Adopt Me?
The Cherry Blossom Festival will last just shy of a month, starting on April 4, 2025, and ending on May 2, 2025.
What is the best way to earn Cherry Blossoms in Adopt Me?
The best way to earn Cherry Blossoms is through the Tear Up Toykyo minigame.
