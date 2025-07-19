How to adopt Kelp Captain in Adopt Me

Kelp Captain is the latest Legendary Pet in Adopt Me, added to the title on July 18, 2025. This Pet is among the rarest in the Summer Festival, and was added to the experience with the Summer: Cannon Circle update. Players can acquire it as a random drop from the Kelp Raider Box, which is exclusive to the aforementioned Festival. Note that once the Festival expires, the Kelp Captain will become inaccessible.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kelp Captain.

Getting Kelp Captain in Adopt Me

The Kelp Captain (Image via Roblox)

Kelp Captain is available from the Kelp Raider Box, a Legendary item available from the Summer Festival event area. This item can be purchased for 13,000 Doubloons, and it functions similarly to a standard crate. Once you open it, you have a 2% chance of getting the Kelp Captain.

The Kelp Captain is the rarest Pet in the Kelp Raider Box, and it will take a significant number of tries to acquire it. Obtaining it will require you to grind the required amount of Doubloons through the Summer Festival minigames and by repeatedly opening the box.

The Summer: Cannon Circle update simplified the Doubloons grind through Treasure Chests, but it will still take some significant elbow grease to get the Kelp Captain.

About the Kelp Raider Box

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Kelp Raider Box is the featured crate item in the Summer Festival, which can be purchased with the event-exclusive currency, Doubloons. It comes with a selection of four unique Pets ranging from Uncommon to Legendary rarities. You can get the box for a limited time while the Summer Festival is active. Its end date is currently not known.

Listed below are the Pets that can be acquired from the Kelp Raider Box, along with their respective acquisition rates:

Legendary Kelp Captain: 2% drop chance

2% drop chance Rare Kelp Raider: 33% drop chance

33% drop chance Ultra Rare Kelp Hunter: 10% drop chance

10% drop chance Uncommon Kelp Crewmate: 55% drop chance

You can also get the premium Ultra Rare Sea Slug pet for 490 Robux.

FAQs

How can you get Kelp Captain in Adopt Me?

Kelp Captain has a 2% chance to drop from the Kelp Raider Box.

What rarity does Kelp Captain belong to in Adopt Me?

Kelp Captain belongs to the Legendary rarity.

How to get the Kelp Raider Box in Adopt Me

The Kelp Raider Box can be purchased for 13,000 Doubloons in the Summer Festival event area.

