How to adopt the Legendary Snake in Adopt Me

Adopt Me, the pet adoption experience, is currently celebrating the Lunar New Year with the Year of the Snake update, with the Legendary Snake available to adopt. The Lunar New Year celebration adds various themed elements pertaining to the holiday and the Year of the Snake, namely Shooting Stars and new Snake pets. The rarest Snake pet, the Legendary Gilded Snake, can be obtained from the Shooting Star Vending Machine.

This guide explores how you can adopt the Legendary Gilded Snake in the Lunar New Year event, along with other Vending Machine items.

Adopting the Legendary Snake in Adopt Me

The Shooting Star Vending Machine (Image via Roblox)

The Legendary Gilded Snake is the grand prize of the Shooting Star Vending Machine system in the Lunar New Year event. This shiny reptile pet can be purchased for 325 Shooting Stars from the Machine, making it the rarest and the most expensive item in its stock. It will remain in stock for the duration of the Lunar New Year event, leaving the game on February 14, 2025.

Trending

Shooting Stars can be collected from various areas in the overworld. These twinkling collectibles spawn in random locations each day. You can only obtain up to 30 per day, meaning you can’t grind them out in a single session. To amass enough Stars to buy the Snake as quickly as possible, log in and collect all 30 Stars for 11 days.

Also read: All Adopt Me Shooting Star locations

About the Shooting Star Vending Machine

A Shooting Star (Image via Roblox)

The Vending Machine includes a stock of Common, Rare, and Legendary products that can be bought with Shooting Stars. Its stock is updated each Friday, which is why its Common and Rare goods are cheap and easy to obtain. This doesn’t apply to the Legendary Gilded Snake or the Tiny Age Potion, which will be a permanent fixture in the Vending Machine until the event ends.

Vending Machine goods include Potions, accessories, and Pets, which will be cycled out on January 31, 2025, and then on February 7, 2025.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get the Legendary Gilded Snake in Adopt Me

The Legendary Gilded Snake can be adopted by purchasing it from the Shooting Star Vending Machine for 325 Shooting Stars.

When does the Lunar New Year event end in Adopt Me?

The Lunar New Year event is scheduled to end on February 14, 2025.

How frequently will the Vending Machine stock reset in Adopt Me?

The Vending Machine stock will reset every Friday, changing out all the items except the Legendary Gilded Snake and Tiny Age Potion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024