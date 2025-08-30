How to adopt Munchkin Cat in Adopt Me

The Munchkin Cat is among the two latest Adopt Me Pets, added with the Homepass update on August 29, 2025. Available as a reward for leveling up the Homepass, this feline Pet can become your companion for a limited time. It will remain accessible as a reward from the battle pass until the next update on September 5, 2025, after which it will be replaced.

Here’s how you can adopt the Munchkin Cat in Adopt Me.

Breaking down the Munchkin Cat in Adopt Me

How to adopt

The Munchkin Cat in the Homepass (Image via Roblox)

The Munchkin Cat is available as a reward for reaching levels 13 and 19 in the Homepass rewards ladder. Homepass is a battle pass-style freebie system, which you can level up by completing missions listed in the Taskboard. Look for the quests with the star mark next to them to see which ones count toward Homepass progression.

Once you reach Homepass level 20, you can reset it for 1,500 Bucks and continue to level it up all over again. This makes the Munchkin Cat farmable until its expiration on September 5, 2025. So, be sure to nab it before it goes away and becomes inaccessible.

You can learn more about the Pets added with the Homepass system by clicking here.

Tricks and growth stages

The Taskboard (Image via Roblox)

The Munchkin Cat goes through six growth phases, during which it learns six tricks in total. You can find the list of growth phases and tricks below:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full Grown: Trick 2

Once it reaches the Full Grown state, it stops growing and remains in this growth phase for the rest of your playthrough. Growth is tied to fulfilling the Pet’s needs; the more of its needs you complete, the faster it will grow, and the happier it will be.

Since the Munchkin Cat is farmable, you can manually make it into Neon and Mega Neon variants. Neon Pets are created when four Pets of the same type are merged, while Mega Neon Pets can be made by fusing four Neon Pets. These variations are purely cosmetic, adding noticeable glow spots around the Pet’s body.

FAQs on Adopt Me

Can the Munchkin Cat be farmed in Adopt Me?

Yes, you can farm the Munchkin Cat by resetting the Homepass once you reach level 20.

What rarity does the Munchkin Cat belong to?

The Munchkin Cat belongs to the Rare rarity.

How long will the Munchkin Cat be available?

The Munchkin Cat will be available until September 5, 2025, after which it will be replaced by another Pet on the Homepass.

