How to adopt a Ringmaster Gibbon in Adopt Me

The Gibbon Fairground is one of the latest areas in Adopt Me where you can unlock various monkey pets. Out of all the pets, the Ringmaster Gibbon is a unique animal that becomes available after opening several Gibbon Boxes. The moment you see this pet, its cuteness will compel you to adopt it. Apart from this, the Ringmaster Gibbon also wears a fancy outfit, making it stand out from most pets in this experience.

This article will explain how to unlock the Ringmaster Gibbon in Adopt Me. Also, you can learn how to get its Neon and Mega Neon variants.

How to get the Ringmaster Gibbon in Adopt Me

The Gibbon Fairground (Image via Roblox)

To get the Ringmaster Gibbon, you must open 40 Gibbon Boxes in this Roblox title. After doing so, you will automatically unlock the Ringmaster Gibbon as a pet. Currently, the game features two types of Gibbon Boxes:.

Standard Gibbon Box

Cost : It can be purchased for 300 cash.

: It can be purchased for 300 cash. Item spawn chances: Common (45%), Uncommon (30%), Rare (15%), Ultra-rare (9.5%), Legendary (0.5%).

Premium Gibbon Box

Cost : It can be purchased for 100 Robux.

: It can be purchased for 100 Robux. Item spawn chances: Common (0%), Uncommon (0%), Rare (50%), Ultra-rare (40%), Legendary (10%).

A Standard Gibbon Box (Image via Roblox)

Upon 40 Standard Gibbon Boxes or Premium Gibbon Boxes, the Ringmaster Gibbon will be transferred to your inventory. You can select it from there to equip and flaunt it on the server.

Like normal pets, the Ringmaster Gibbon has a growth stage, too. It will start aging gracefully as you do activities and tasks like bathing, feeding, etc. At each growth stage, this pet will learn new tricks that you can see below.

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Joyful

Pre-Teen - Beg

Teen - Jump

Post-Teen - Trick 1

Full Grown - Trick 2

You can use the above tricks by clicking on the pet and selecting the Tricks option.

How to get the Neon and Mega Neon Ringmaster Gibbon in Adopt Me

In this game, you can get a Neon Ringmaster Gibbon by fusing four Full Grown Ringmaster Gibbons. If you already have them, head to the Neon Cave found on Adoption Island. To be precise, it is located under the bridge that connects the tunnel and Adoption Island. Inside the Neon Cave, you will find a platform with four pedestals on it. Placing the four Full Grown Ringmaster Gibbons on the pedestals will fuse them and give you a Neon Ringmaster Gibbon.

Unlike regular pets, a Neon variant has different growth stages, and we have mentioned them below.

Reborn - Newborn

Twinkle - Junior

Sparkle - Pre-Teen

Flare - Teen

Sunshine - Post-Teen

Luminous - Full Grown

With four Luminous Neon Ringmaster Gibbons, you can acquire a Mega Neon Ringmaster Gibbon. While it involves a lot of trouble, it's worthwhile for the cosmetic upgrade you get.

FAQs

How do I get a Ringmaster Gibbon in Adopt Me?

You can get a Ringmaster Gibbon after opening 40 Gibbon Boxes in the Gibbon Fairground.

Is Ringmaster Gibbon a Legendary Pet in Adopt Me?

No, the Ringmaster Gibbon is an Ultra-rare pet in this experience.

Where is the Neon Cave in Adopt Me?

The Neon Cave is located under the bridge in front of the entry tunnel in Adoption Island.

