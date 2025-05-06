How to awaken in Arise Crossover

When playing Arise Crossover, you can awaken your army of Shadows to provide them with strong buffs. Once acquired, those buffs will stay with your Shadows permanently, allowing them to take down enemies easily. Also, you need to awaken your troops because you never know when a Dungeon gate will turn red.

The awakening system is a new feature added in one of the most recent updates in May 2025. To get it, you must compete in a Double Dungeon and challenge the statue boss residing in it. Since the chances of a Double Dungeon occurrence are rare, you can't go unprepared.

With that in mind, here's how to awaken your Shadows easily.

Steps to awaken in Arise Crossover

The statue boss in Double Dungeon (Image via Roblox // YouTube/@Sister guard)

As mentioned, you must defeat the statue boss inside a Double Dungeon in the Leveling City (the Solo Leveling-inspired island). It should be noted that the said Dungeon is extremely rare to come by. You will know it is a Double Dungeon when enemies respawn after you beat them once. Apart from this, the timer will also increase, allowing you to beat the enemies in this Roblox title.

If the Double Dungeon is activated, you will find the statue boss in the final room. It is sitting on a throne, shooting lasers that deal massive damage. You must stay extremely agile, as the laser comes at you quicker than light. However, you can still dodge them if you dash at the right time.

Awakening buffs your Shadow army (Image via Roblox // YouTube/@Sister guard)

After shooting lasers for a while, the statue boss stands up and stops attacking you. This is when you can use your weapons or Shadow army to cause damage. Upon successfully defeating this boss, your Shadows will be awakened and receive the following buffs:

Permanently receive 25 more levels for the Shadow army.

All your Shadows gain a +15% increase in damage output.

Receive a cosmetic called Awaken Aura that has a cool appearance.

Note that all the buffs are permanent and can be obtained only once per account. Moreover, they are valid across all islands and Dungeons. That being said, you must awaken your Shadows if you are looking to take down every enemy you face.

