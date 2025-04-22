Arise Crossover Relics guide: How to get Relics and their effects

Arise Crossover's latest update has introduced a new Relic feature that offers its users a passive buff. This includes a significant increase in your damage, drop chance, Arise Luck, etc. To provide such buffs, various Relics are added to the game that can be unlocked by defeating enemies. More specifically, you can defeat Dungeon bosses to obtain this item.

This guide explains everything there is to learn about the Relics in Arise Crossover. Read on if you are not sure where to find it, what its effects are, and to know about its ranks.

How to get Relics in Arise Crossover

Relics UI in the inventory (Image via Roblox || YouTube@Dayreph)

As mentioned earlier, you can get Relics by defeating the Dungeon bosses in this Roblox title. As of this writing, it is the only way to acquire this equipment. Based on the location's Dungeon, you will receive a Relic. For your reference, we have mentioned all the locations and the Relics you can get from their Dungeon below.

Leveling City

Relic type: Clawbound Relic (Shadow DMG)

Grass Village

Relic type: Silent Bale (Arise Luck)

Broom Island

Relic type: Drift Compass (Drop Chance)

Facial Tone

Relic type: Echo Shard (Shadow Level)

Lucky Kingdom

Relic type: Ink of Depth (Shadow DMG)

Nipon City

Relic type: Griot Core (Weapon DMG)

Mori Town

Relic type: Flicker Shade (Arise Luck)

Dragon City

Relic type: Sode Sigil (Drop Chance)

XZ City

Relic type: Pulse Emblem (Shadow DMG)

Infernal Castle

Relic type: Shard of Malice (Shadow + Weapon DMG)

Dedu Island

Relic type: Highplate Core (Shadow DMG + Shadow Level)

A general thing to note is that the Dungeons in the above locations do not guarantee the Relic on the first attempt. You will have to try multiple times before you get your hands on it.

Now that you know how to get a Relic, check out below to learn about their effects.

Shadow Damage: Boosts every Shadow's DPS

Shadow Level: Temporarily increases a Shadow's level (doesn’t increase its cap)

Arise Luck: Increases the chance of a successful Arise

Drop Chance: Increases loot drop chance

Weapon Damage: Boosts a weapon's DPS

It should be noted that all Relics have a rank, and their effects vary based on it. For example, if you have an SS-ranked Relic, it will buff your stats more than an E-ranked Relic. To obtain a Relic with a higher rank, you must enter a high-ranked Dungeon. If you are not able to find such a Dungeon, you can use a Rank-Up Rune to increase the rank of a low-ranked Dungeon.

FAQs

How do I get Relics in Arise Crossover?

You can get Relics by beating Dungeon bosses in this experience.

What do Relics do in Arise Crossover?

Relics can boost your damage, loot drop chance, Shadow's level, Shadow's DPS, etc.

Can you purchase Relics in Arise Crossover?

No, you can not purchase Relics in this game.

