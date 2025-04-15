Arise Crossover Runes guide: All Runes, uses, and how to get

In Arise Crossover, you can unlock various items to aid yourself and smoothen your progression. Runes are one such item that can change the way you complete your dungeon runs. Currently, there are multiple types of Runes available in this game and all of them have a unique effect on dungeons.

For example, a Time Rune can be used to increase the dungeon timer so you can easily defeat mobs and bosses. Similarly, there are others that you can use to benefit your playthrough. This guide features a list of all the Runes in Arise Crossover along with their uses and steps to unlock them.

All Runes and their uses in Arise Crossover

You can find a list of all the Runes in this Roblox title below. Check out to learn how each one of them can alter your dungeon runs.

Rank-Up Rune

Effects: Increases the rank of the dungeon you are about to enter by one tier. For example, you can use it to convert an A-tier dungeon into an S-tier dungeon. It should be noted that you can not rank up an S-tier dungeon to an SS-tier dungeon.

Health Rune

Effects: Reduces the HP of all the enemies in the dungeon by 5%.

Time Rune

Effects: Increases the time required for beating the dungeon by 60 seconds.

Cash Rune

Effects: Increases the money you earn by completing a dungeon by 10%.

Gems Rune

Effects: Increases the amount of Gems you earn by completing a dungeon by 10%.

More Room Rune

Effects: Adds one more room in the dungeon, making you fight more enemies and earn more rewards.

Room Rune

Effects: Removes one room from the dungeon, allowing you to wrap up quickly and farm boss drops.

Faceheal Rune

Effects: Converts the enemies in the dungeon into the Faceheal enemy types.

Brum Rune

Effects: Converts the enemies in the dungeon into the Brum Island enemy types.

Grass Rune

Effects: Converts the enemies in the dungeon into the Grass Village types.

Solo Rune

Effects: Converts the enemies in the dungeon into the Leveling City enemy types.

Use the Runes in the Dungeon Items slot (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Sister guard)

To use any of the Runes mentioned above, you can follow these steps:

Find a dungeon gate and get past it to access a UI.

In the UI, you will get the option to use Dungeon Items.

You can drag and drop your desired Rune in this slot to alter the dungeon.

Once you have used a Rune, it will be used and disappear from your inventory forever.

How to get Runes in Arise Crossover

Runes can either be bought using Tickets or obtained by beating dungeon bosses in this game. If you have some Tickets to spare, head over to the Leveling City (starter island) and look out for the Shop NPC selling Runes. You can spend your Tickets there to purchase a Rune of your liking in Arise Crossover.

Runes Shop UI (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Sister guard)

If you don't have enough money then simply take out dungeon bosses for a random chance of obtaining Runes. Remember, a higher-ranking dungeon boss has a higher chance of dropping this item. So make sure to enter gates that are on rank B or more.

Additionally, you can use the active codes in this game for a chance to get Runes. While you may not always get Runes using this method, redeeming codes is still beneficial for your playthrough.

Also check: All Weapons in Arise Crossover

FAQs

What does the Room Rune do in Arise Crossover?

A Room Rune will reduce one room from the dungeon that you are about to enter.

What does the Time Rune do in Arise Crossover?

You can use a Time Rune to increase the timer for beating a dungeon by 60 seconds.

How do I earn more Tickets in Arise Crossover?

You can earn Tickets by completing quests as well as dungeons and redeeming codes in this game.

