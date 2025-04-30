How to awaken Light Fruit in Blox Fruits

In Blox Fruits, the Light Fruit is a consumable that can be awakened to get an enhanced moveset. Unlike the Gravity and Eagle Fruits, awakening requires you to participate in Raids. The enhancement of the Light Fruit depends on the successful completion of the Raid battles.

To reduce your risk of dying and quickly complete Raids, we advise unlocking all the Mastery levels. This will ensure you're prepared by staying strong and capable. If you already possess the power, here's how to start the Raid and awaken the Light Fruit in Blox Fruits.

Steps to awaken the Light Fruit in Blox Fruits

After unlocking all the Mastery levels with the Light Fruit, follow these steps to awaken it in this Roblox title.

Interact with the Mysterious Scientist

The Mysterious Scientist is an NPC found in the Second and Third Seas. By interacting with him, you can buy Microchips – an item required to activate Raids. In the Second Sea, this NPC is located in the snowy region of Hot and Cold islands.

Use the above color order to open the door hiding the Mysterious Scientist (Image via Roblox // YouTube@TopsoonGaming)

You will find a lab in this area with four big screens and their respective buttons in front of them. Press these buttons to change the color of the screen in this order: Red, Blue, Green, Blue. Doing so will open a hidden door in the lab that leads you to the Mysterious Scientist. You can find him inside one of the rooms in Castle on the Sea.

Upon interacting with the Mysterious Scientist, buy a Light Microchip from him in exchange for 100,000 Beli. Remember, you must be on level 1100 or above to purchase it. Once you have the Light Microchip, stand inside the tubes or on the yellow platform to teleport to the Raid area.

Complete the Raid

The Raid to awaken the Light Microchip takes place on a desert-type island. There are five islands filled with enemies you must defeat – each island gets more difficult than the last. Also, each of the five islands spawns after you beat the previous one. On the final island, you will encounter a boss you must defeat to complete the Raid.

Interact with the Mysterious Entity

Interact with the Mysterious Entity to awaken your Blox Fruit (Image via Roblox // YouTube@TopsoonGaming)

Upon completing the Raid, you will spawn in an area called the L'Église de Prophétie. Here, interact with an NPC named Mysterious Entity. By speaking to him, you will awaken your Light Fruit in exchange for some Fragments. Since this fruit has multiple moves, it will cost 14,500 Fragments to awaken them all.

FAQs

How do I get a Microchip in Blox Fruits?

You can purchase a Microchip from the Mysterious Scientist for 100,000 Beli if you are on level 1,100 or above.

How much does it cost to awaken a Light Fruit in Blox Fruits?

You can awaken a Light Fruit by paying 14,500 Fragments to the Mysterious Entity.

How much does the Light Fruit cost in Blox Fruits?

You can purchase the Light Fruits by paying either 650,000 Beli or 1,100 Robux.

