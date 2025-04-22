How to awaken the Gravity Fruit in Blox Fruits

It is now possible to fully awaken the Gravity Fruit in Blox Fruits with the release of Update 26. By doing so, you can enhance the capabilities of this consumable and take down enemies in both PvE and PvP battles. Awakening or upgrading a fruit to its 100% capacity will make you nearly untouchable, but there's a lot of groundwork you must do first.

Ad

For starters, you will have to increase the Mastery level. Later, there are certain tasks associated with each upgrade level that need to be completed. Here's a guide to help you complete all those tasks and awaken the Gravity Fruit in Blox Fruits.

How to upgrade the Gravity Fruit in Blox Fruits

The Mysterious Scientist NPC (Image via Roblox | YouTube@CodeNinja)

As per Blox Fruit's latest Update 26, you can upgrade the Gravity Fruit by interacting with an NPC called the Mysterious Scientist. This NPC gives you access to an Admin Panel that allows you to upgrade your fruit. You can find the Mysterious Scientist NPC in both the Second and the Third Seas in the following location.

Ad

Trending

Mysterious Scientist's location in the Second Sea

You can find this NPC inside the Factory in the Kingdom of Rose, Second Sea. Once you are there, interact with the four big screens and change the colors in the order - Red, Blue, Green, Blue. Doing so will unlock a secret door inside the Factory that will lead you toward the Mysterious Scientist.

Mysterious Scientist's location in the Third Sea

In the Third Sea, you can find the Mysterious Scientist NPC in the Castle on the Sea. You can find him in the room in front of the 'set home point' NPC.

Ad

The Admin Panel (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Rao RK Gaming)

After speaking to the Mysterious Scientist, you can access the Admin Panel. From there, you can select the Gravity Fruit and purchase the following upgrades for it.

Ad

Upgrade 1 (Kinetic Amplifier)

Task: Defeat 15 enemies with the M1 move of the Gravity Fruit.

Defeat 15 enemies with the M1 move of the Gravity Fruit. Requirement: 200 Mastery, 1000 Fragments, 2 Radioactive Materials, and 1 Mystic Droplet.

200 Mastery, 1000 Fragments, 2 Radioactive Materials, and 1 Mystic Droplet. What it does: Enhances the M1 move, allowing its user to hold the attack and do more damage.

Upgrade 2 (Kinetic Amplifier 2)

Task: Defeat 30 enemies with the M1 move of the Gravity Fruit.

Defeat 30 enemies with the M1 move of the Gravity Fruit. Requirement: 300 Mastery, 2000 Fragments, 4 Radioactive Material, and 2 Mystic Droplet.

300 Mastery, 2000 Fragments, 4 Radioactive Material, and 2 Mystic Droplet. What it does: Enhances the M1 move and increases the damage and range of the attack even further.

Ad

Upgrade 3 (Dark Matter Implosion)

Task: Use the Gravity Fruit's abilities on ships 20 times.

Use the Gravity Fruit's abilities on ships 20 times. Requirement: 400 Mastery, 6000 Fragments, 6 Radioactive Material, 4 Mystic Droplet, and 1 Meteorite.

400 Mastery, 6000 Fragments, 6 Radioactive Material, 4 Mystic Droplet, and 1 Meteorite. What it does: Gives access to a Gravitational Force Meter and enhances the C move.

Upgrade 4 (Celestial Cataclysm)

Task: Shoot meteors into the water using the M1 move of the Gravity Fruit.

Shoot meteors into the water using the M1 move of the Gravity Fruit. Requirement: 500 Mastery, 10000 Fragments, 2 Meteorite, 2 Moonstone, 8 Mystical Droplet

500 Mastery, 10000 Fragments, 2 Meteorite, 2 Moonstone, 8 Mystical Droplet What it does: Enhances the V move, allows its user to break the Moon into several pieces, and targets the opponent.

Ad

Also check: How to summon and defeat Tyrant of the Skies in Blox Fruits

FAQs

Where is the Mysterious Scientist in Blox Fruits?

You can get the Mysterious Scientist at the Factory (Second Sea) and Castle on the Sea (Third Sea).

How many upgrades does the Gravity Fruit have in Blox Fruits?

There are a total of four upgrades available for the Gravity Fruit.

How do I get Radioactive Material in Blox Fruits?

You can get Radioactive Material by beating enemies like Factory Staff and Core.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024