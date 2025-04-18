Blox Fruits Tyrant of the Skies: How to find, defeat, and rewards

In Blox Fruits, Tyrant of the Skies is a new Raid Boss that you can find in the Tiki Outpost. This boss was added with the latest Update 26 on April 17, 2025. Defeating it is very rewarding, as you will get plenty of rewards like Beli and Fragments. On top of that, there's a good chance it will also drop new items like the Feathered Visage, Moonstone, and Fire Feather.

Unlike many other bosses, Tyrant of the Skies does not spawn directly in its fixed location and requires you to solve an Eagle Statue puzzle first. This guide explains the entire procedure and lists the rewards you can receive upon defeating this boss.

How to spawn Tyrant of the Skies in Blox Fruits

The Eagle Statue puzzle (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Kay Blox)

You need to solve the Eagle Statue puzzle located in the Tiki Outpost to spawn Tyrant of the Skies. Both of the enormous, difficult-to-miss statues are located in the boss' spawn area, which is found near the seashore. Once you have found them, follow the instructions mentioned below to solve the puzzle and spawn Tyrant of the Skies.

To solve the puzzle, you need to defeat all the enemies in the Tiki Outpost, but there is a catch. Defeating the enemies on one side of the island will activate the eyes of only one statue.

Similarly, you can defeat the enemies on the other side of the Tiki Outpost to activate the second statue.

Once both statues are activated, the puzzle is solved, and Tyrant of the Skies will spawn in this area.

How to defeat Tyrant of the Skies in Blox Fruits

Rewards dropped by Tyrant of the Skies (Image via Roblox | YouTube@syoct)

Make sure you have brought the best weapon in your arsenal, as Tyrant of the Skies is a level 2600 boss. It has a huge health pool of 1,113,000 points. Moreover, it uses the Eagle Fruit, so taking the boss out will be difficult. We recommend you team up with other players to fight against Tyrant of the Skies. Fighting it solo will be tough unless you are on a much higher level.

An important thing to note about Tyrant of the Skies is that it is always in the air. Hence, you will either have to use long-range moves or a fruit that allows you to fly. Additionally, this boss does insane damage by dashing toward its target, so you must be prepared to step aside and avoid these attacks as much as possible.

Frankly, there is no effective strategy to overpower this enemy. Your only plan of offense would be to spam your attacks. It would be even better if you had a Dragon Fruit, as it would allow you to unleash the power of flames on this enemy.

Upon defeating Tyrant of the Skies, you can receive the following rewards:

1-5 Moonstone

1-5 Fire Feather

Feathered Visage

Liberator of the Sky title

6 levels

2500 Fragments

50k Beli

65000 Bounty/Honor

A random physical Blox Fruit (less chance)

FAQs

Where is Tyrant of the Skies in Blox Fruits?

Tyrant of the Skies spawns after completing the Eagle Statue puzzle in the Tiki Outpost.

What is Feathered Visage in Blox Fruits?

Feathered Visage is an accessory that grants its user 25% faster run speed, 25% increased health regen, and 300 more health.

How do I unlock the Liberator of the Sky title in Blox Fruits?

You can unlock the Liberator of the Sky title by defeating the Tyrant of the Skies boss.

